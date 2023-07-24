How to Unlock The Boys’ Starlight, Black Noir, and Homelander Skins in Warzone 2

The newest character skins in the game for The Boys consist of iconic characters like Black Noir, Starlight, and Homelander. Let us see how you can unlock these characters from The Boys in Warzone 2.

The Boys has taken the world by storm, and given Activision‘s appreciation for pop culture, they have decided to bring three of its most iconic characters to the game. In that particular order, Starlight, Homelander, and Black Noir made their way over to the game with tons of other goodies in addition to their skins.

This piece will look at how players can access the character skins and the goodies associated with them now that all three skins have officially been released in the game. Without further ado, let us get into it.

The Boys’ Characters Starlight, Homelander, and Black Noir make their way Over to Warzone 2.0

The Boys have garnered universal appeal due to their violence, gritty humor, and over-the-top characters. However, despite their cruelty and downright savage behaviors, they have a dedicated fanbase. Every character from the show has a fanbase that follows and cheers for their favorite character.

Activision now collaborates with The Boys to bring Starlight, Black Noir, and Homelander to game screens as Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 operators. In the clip above, you can see Black Noir in a press conference confirming the crossover, although he does not say anything, which is typical Noir behavior.

Let us look at the release dates of these Operators.

Starlight: July 12

July 12 Homelander: July 16

July 16 Black Noir: July 20

At the time of writing, every Operator is now in the game. However, they are locked behind a paywall. Let us see how many COD points are required to unlock these characters and what you can expect from each Bundle. Each character will have a separate Bundle, which you can unlock using COD points.

Starlight: How to Unlock and List of Rewards

Starlight is a beloved Super in the show who is first excited to be a part of the Vought Superteam. Soon she realizes the ugly truth behind the Supes’ management and aims to escape it. To unlock her Bundle, you will need to spend 2,400 COD Points. Once you unlock her, these are the things you can expect from her Bundle.

Starlight Operator Skin

“Des Moines Defender” Tracer Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

“World Saver” Pro-Tuned SMG Weapon Blueprint

“Blinding Light” Pro-tuned Sidearm Weapon Blueprint

“Necessary Evil” Finishing Move

Weapon Charm

Loading Screen

Weapon Sticker

Emblem

Homelander: How to Unlock and List of Rewards

Homelander is the face of Vought and The Boys. He goes through multiple phases every season, each much more dangerous and psychotic than the last. You will need to spend 2,400 COD Points to unlock him. Upon doing that, let us see what you can obtain.

Homelander Operator Skin

“Bravado” Tracer Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

“Vought Issue” Pro-Tuned Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

“Superiority Complex” Pro-Tuned SMG Weapon Blueprint

“Laser Everyone” Finishing Move

Weapon Charm

Loading Screen

Weapon Sticker

Emblem

Black Noir: How to Unlock and List of Rewards

Black Noir is the last character to make his way to the game. He is silent but deadly. Not much is known to anyone in The Boys’ universe about his origin or where he comes from. But everyone is mindful and afraid of his presence. You can also unlock him by paying 2,400 COD Points for his Bundle. The things you will get are listed below.

Black Noir Operator Skin

“Unspoken Word” Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint

“Quiet Rage” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

“Noir’s Blades” Melee Weapon

“Shhh” Finishing Move

Weapon Charm

Loading Screen

Weapon Sticker

Emblem

You need to know these things about the newest The Boys operator skins in Call of Duty Warzone 2. For more Warzone 2 content, click here.