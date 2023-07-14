Call of Duty 2024 Is Confirmed to Feature a Protagonist Named ‘Ratcliffe’

After the astonishing success of 2022’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the franchise’s next installment is already underway. Amidst so many news leaks and rumors, we finally got some concrete details about the game.

Recently, an actor who’s portraying one of the protagonists of the next COD revealed the name of his character, ‘Ratcliffe.’

This actor has joyfully announced it on social media and also shared his pictures straight from the studio. Therefore, it confirms the developers have begun working on the upcoming game fully. No doubt it’s a solid revelation about the next Call of Duty title, as we finally have some confirmation.

Moreover, there’s also speculation going around that the upcoming game will feature the Gulf War. There’s more to it, as the leaker who shared the above news also mentioned an update on the game’s campaign missions. Thus, wasting no further time, let’s check out everything we’ve got so far.

Who’s the actor playing ‘Ratcliffe’ in Call of Duty 2024?

The California-based actor in Hollywood, Luke Charles Stafford, is the one we’ll see as one of the protagonists. The actor went on Meta to mention it. As for Luke’s pictures in his post, they belong to the game studio with cameras all around him. Moreover, the images shared by him confirm that the motion-capturing procedure is already underway.

Here’s what Luke expressed regarding his role in the 2024 Call of Duty, “Activision decided to adapt their next main character, “Ratcliffe” for CALL OF DUTY off of my face/ likeness, and I am elated.” Check out the below tweet stating the same.

The Tweet also claims that next year’s title is confirmed to feature events and a timeline of the Gulf War. Moreover, we also have leads on the game’s campaign missions. Hence, let’s dive into it.

2024 COD campaign missions

The Twitter user, ‘COD News & Leaks’ shared a tweet from an account named ‘Hope’. That stated the next year’s title will offer campaign missions that will include “‘Operation Iraqi Freedom’ & ‘Operation Enduring Freedom’.” Thus, we are likely to experience the Iran and Afghanistan conflicts in the game.

As of now, the fans must take it with a grain of salt due to the lack of an official statement. However, we’re most likely to hear some legit announcements from the developer’s side in the coming few months. Until then, check out this rumor teasing the next big crossover featuring two rappers in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare II.