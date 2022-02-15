IEM Katowice CSGO Teams : List of Directly Qualified and Play in Teams for CSGO IEM Katowice 2022

IEM Katowice 2022 starts today with 24 invited CSGO teams, 8 of which are directly qualified for the group stage.

CSGO fans are waiting over a week for S Tier tournaments. ESL looks to fulfil that with the current iteration IEM Katowice 2022.

The Intel Extreme Masters was last held in front of an audience in 2019. The Spodek Arena in Poland looks to bring in crowds starting today.

Currently, 16 teams will compete for 8 spots in Group Stage. A total of 16 teams will duke it out in the group stages. Undermentioned is an exhaustive list of all invited CSGO teams in IEM Katowice 2022.

Teams that qualified directly for the Group Stage.

8 teams continue to bid their time as they await the Play-In results. These teams qualified directly based on their performances last year.

Group A

Team Vitality

Heroic

Virtus.Pro (VP)

Gambit ESports

Group B

Natus Vincere (NaVi)

FURIA ESports

Team Liquid

G2 Esports

Play-In CSGO Teams at IEM Katowice.

The best of the best arrive in Katowice next week for #IEM and to battle for the chance to fight in the Spodek 🇵🇱 We begin on Tuesday with the Play-In Stage – 8 teams will advance to the group stage and join those waiting in the wings 👊 The day 1 bracket drops in 2 hours! pic.twitter.com/t4AxYx77n3 — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) February 8, 2022

Here are the 16 teams who have been summoned to compete for available slots in the group stage:

