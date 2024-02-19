“It Was Creepy” – It Star Sophia Lillis Was Scared to See Hideo Kojima’s OD Trailer

The genius game designer Hideo Kojima unveiled his upcoming horror title, OD, at The Game Awards 2023. The announcement trailer didn’t reveal much about the game besides announcing that it will feature IT star Sophia Lillis as a central character. Interestingly, the actress recently shared her reaction to the “creepy” trailer.

After working in critically acclaimed movies and shows like IT and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Sophia Lillis is set to make her video game debut with Kojima’s OD. In the announcement trailer, the actress could be seen saying a tongue twister and then frantically screaming upon seeing a door opening, which can be seen reflected in her eyes.

The actress’s scream was scary enough to send chills down anyone’s spine, including Sophia Lillis herself. The 22-year-old was recently interviewed on Kojima Production’s YouTube channel where she talked about how scared she was looking at the final trailer. Moreover, Sophia was also surprised to see that the tongue twister made it to the trailer, claiming it made the trailer more scary.

“I did not know the tongue twister was [there] and it was such a little detail that he added into it. But it was so creepy [and] scary. I was scared and I was like, I didn’t know. I wasn’t expecting that.”

Lillis praised Kojima and his work, especially how he edited the trailer along with his team. It is truly intriguing to see how Kojima managed to scare an actress known for working in one of the scariest movies, IT.

More about Hideo Kojima’s upcoming OD

OD is currently under development, and Kojima is still busy with his much-awaited sequel, Death Stranding 2. Hence, there isn’t a lot of information about this horror title. However, this game is going to be quite star-studded. Aside from Sophia Lillis, the game will also feature Hunter Schafer and Udo Kie. Moreover, the American actor, comedian, and filmmaker Jordan Peele is working alongside Kojima to write the game’s plot.

The Japanese game designer will also be exploring his love for technological advancement with OD. He has teamed up with Xbox Game Studio to develop this upcoming horror title using Xbox’s cloud computing technology. Hence, Fans can expect a never-before-seen experience from this game, as Kojima also claimed it to be a new form of media.

Fans are eager to play this upcoming title, but Kojima or Xbox has yet to announce the release date. However, we are sure that it won’t come before Death Stranding 2, which is expected to hit the shelves in 2025. So, fans shouldn’t hope to get their hands on OD anytime sooner than 2026.