Is Hideo Kojima’s New Espionage Game Related to the Metal Gear Franchise?

Hideo Kojima, the ever-so-popular game creator, has many aces under his sleeve to keep fans entertained. At the latest Sony State of Play, the Metal Gear Solid designer announced his return to the action espionage genre with a new game. However, this has left fans wondering if the new IP is related to his renowned Metal Gear franchise.

Everyone is aware of Kojima’s packed schedule for the next few years, as he is busy with Death Stranding 2 and the survival horror OD. Furthermore, he is working on a movie adaptation of the renowned 2019 title Death Stranding. Naturally, with so much on his hands, people were almost certain that Kojima would not have any new announcements in the recent future, which made the State of Play reveal all the more astonishing.

The 60-year-old stunned everyone with the announcement of his new action espionage IP at the latest Sony State of Play event. This reveal was made amidst the excitement for Death Stranding 2’s new trailer and it left fans craving for more. According to the announcement video, this upcoming project is being called Physint and would be an unprecedented experience on the PlayStation 5.

Are there links between Kojima’s new espionage IP and his Metal Gear series?

People in the gaming industry know Kojima as a brilliant creator and game designer. The Japanese game creator rose to the spotlight for his impressive work in the action espionage genre with the Metal Gear franchise. The last installment to this series was 2015’s Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

It has been nearly nine years since the Japanese game designer last worked on an action espionage title. So his announcement to return to this genre with a new IP definitely had many wondering if it’s related to the Metal Gear series. However, it is very unlikely that Physint has connections to Kojima’s past work, as the Metal Gear Solid franchise is still owned by Konami.

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS officially announced a new “Action-Espionage Game” on today’s “State of Play” Click here to watch State of Playhttps://t.co/e9kxgoUBmP With the full support of SIE, this new action espionage game will use cutting-edge technology and a stellar cast to… pic.twitter.com/CSndFOrfbX — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) January 31, 2024

While Kojima never once mentioned the Metal Gear Series throughout the reveal, fans of the genre would know about the game designer’s strained relationship with Konami. This all but confirms that Physint is an independent IP and not associated with Metal Gear. Kojima’s new espionage IP will transcend the barriers between movies and games by using cutting-edge technology and a stellar cast. The 60-year-old didn’t reveal much about his new project, aside from highlighting the fact that it would offer a movie-like experience.

The Japanese game designer is working on Physint besides his other projects, but the production will only begin after the release of Death Stranding 2. So, fans would have to wait for a couple of years for the game to hit the shelves. However, Hideo Kojima could reveal something about this game after two years, as he will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of his game production career.