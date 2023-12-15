Hideo Kojima reveals how he started Kojima Productions, claims famed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s advice helped him get where he is today

Hideo Kojima gained popularity during his time with Konami for the renowned Metal Gear Solid franchise. From a young age, he has been keen towards filmmaking which is still evident now as he often takes to X to discuss the movies he has watched. Eventually, this fondness towards the art form led to the creation of Death Stranding adaptation movie with A24. However, he initially rose to popularity during his stint with Konami, and in 2015, Kojima bid his goodbyes to start his own production company.

Recently on Twitter, Hideo Kojima shared how his journey has been with his production company and how filmmaker Guillermo del Toro inspired him the most. The icon of the gaming world is known for his style of games which are out of the world. He was also assigned to make a Silent Hill game, which never came to life. Incidentally, Kojima had been the Vice-President of Konami since 2005, and ten years later he decided to open his independent studio.

After he departed from Konami, it was revealed that Kojima Productions didn’t have anything to get started with. Being a new studio, all Kojima had was a notepad with a draft project and the LUDENS logo. So, they had to build their game engine, development tools, and office from the ground up. However, throughout his career he has gotten strength from following the words of Guillermo del Toro :

Create an innovative and unique AAA game that fans are looking forward to as soon as possible!

Guillermo del Toro is known for his unique takes on films and is notably known for his works like The Shape of Water, Pam’s Labyrinth, and Hellboy. Thus, Kojima started to work on finding engines, offices, and industry friends to bring his work to digital mediums again. As time went on, his production studio finally completed Death Stranding in 2019. Thus even though the beginnings were humble, Kojima Productions soon made a name for itself in the field.

What is next for Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions?

Hideo Kojima revealed his new big project at The Game Awards 2023, named OD. This new IP will be an Xbox Exclusive, and won’t be available on PlayStation. Based on the reveal trailer, it is supposed to be a horror game like no other. While not much is known about it, fans are psyched to learn more.

Apart from a new IP, the studio is also working on a Death Stranding sequel which is well anticipated among PlayStation fans. Since KJP expanded over the years, Kojima is ready to spread his wings further to bring unique content. He even mentioned that the COVID outbreak did hamper the pacing of development, but it didn’t stop them from trying.

The first IP of Kojima Production wasn’t just loved by PlayStation users but also gathered a lot of attention after its PC release. Due to his love for films, he ended up hiring Norman Reedus, who is known for his role in The Walking Dead. While the actor gained a lot of traction because of Kojima’s storytelling, the game director is finally fulfilling his dream by making a Death Stranding movie with A24 entertainment company.



How did Kojima’s love for films lead him to create a Death Stranding game adaptation?

The deep-rooted love for films dates back to Hideo Kojima’s university days when he dreamt of becoming a film producer. However, he lost interest in it as his friends weren’t supportive of such a hobby. Thus, he embarked on his journey in the video game industry after seeing Nintendo’s Famicom. Despite not receiving support, he went along to become a game designer and his dreams of making a movie took a step back



Even though Kojima shifted to the gaming industry, he was still a film connoisseur. Even his Twitter bio states: “Game Creator: 70% of my body is made of movies.” Moreover, Kojima often expresses thoughts on films he has watched and promotes them on social media. These promotions are not sponsored, but rather for his love for the art form.

On December 14, 2023, it was announced by Hideo Kojima that he was working with A24 to create a live-action film. He believed that the storytelling approach taken by A24 and KJP is similar, so it would work greatly. He even quoted the following in his announcement post:

The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative. I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work.

The intention behind making this film isn’t to create a one-to-one translation of the game but to deliver something unique. Hideo Kojima wishes to deliver the film for avid watchers of the medium and not just fans of the game. He even confirmed this standpoint by saying:

We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born.

With several game adaptations released in recent years, some have been critically acclaimed. For instance, HBO’s The Last of Us has been loved by millions, fans aside. Furthermore, Netflix adaptations of The Witcher and Cyberpunk even promoted the game and extended the community.