Hideo Kojima Spotted With Junji Ito, Is the Revolutionary Horror Manga Artist Involved in the Upcoming Game OD?

The renowned KONAMI game designer Hideo Kojima unveiled his upcoming horror title “OD” at The Game Awards 2023. The 60-year-old is working with Xbox Games Studios to develop the new title using the latter’s cloud-computing technology.

This upcoming survival horror is still in development and not much news is available. However, Kojima said the project is quite challenging for him and he promised it would be groundbreaking. Moreover, the Japanese game designer claimed OD would offer fans a movie-like experience, something quite close to Death Stranding.

The announcement trailer for OD at TGA 2023 revealed Hunger Games actor Hunter Schafer, IT superstar Sophia Lillis, and American actor-comedian Jordan Peele would feature in the game. Aside from a renowned game designer like Kojima and big-name actors, the famous Japanese horror mangaka Junji Ito could also be part of this upcoming video game.

Junji Ito might just be the perfect fit to emphasize horror in Hideo Kojima’s OD

There is hardly a horror anime fan who never heard of Junji Ito, as he is one of the most successful horror manga writers. The 60-year-old mangaka is the creator of masterpieces like Tomie, Uzumaki, Gyo, etc. Many of these mangas have also been adapted into successful movies, anime, and TV series. All of his works have a cult-like following and have a huge impact on the horror genre itself.

Given his expertise in this genre, Junji Ito is the perfect fit for Hideo Kojima’s creative imagination. Recently, Kojima was spotted with the renowned horror mangaka. Seeing these two together during OD’s development stage raised many possible rumors. Since Kojima is currently working on OD, Ito’s expertise would be of great help.

Kojima himself shared the picture of him getting spotted with Ito on his X (formerly Twitter). The Death Stranding creator revealed they both are of the same age and have known each other for half of their lives. He didn’t talk about anything related to collaborating with Ito in the tweet, but it won’t be surprising to see the duo together, especially given their relationship.

Aside from OD, Kojima has a lot of other projects in hand. One of the much-awaited projects by the Japanese game designer is Death Stranding 2, the sequel to his critically acclaimed 2019 cinematic walking sim. Moreover, Kojima is also working alongside A24 Films to adapt Death Stranding into a movie.