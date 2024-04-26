mobile app bar

“Showed Him My Defense”: Ex-UFC Star Pushes Sneako ‘To Spar Sean Strickland’ Again After Providing First Hand Training

Souvik Roy
Published

Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; Sean Strickland speaks at a press conference after defeating Israel Adesanya (not pictured) during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

The infamous sparring session between the former UFC middleweight champ, Sean Strickland, and the famed internet persona, ‘The Sneako’ formed numerous headlines across the web. Several combat sports personas criticized Strickland’s action of bloodying Sneako during the session. The latest episode of the noted UFC persona, Quinton Jackson’s YouTube podcast revealed that he too, wasn’t pleased by Strickland’s actions. Moreover, ‘Rampage’ also disclosed that he had trained Sneako to challenge Strickland for another sparring session after a few months.

Brazilian UFC middleweight, Paulo Costa, joined ‘Rampage’ for the episode. ‘Borrachinha’s’ words showcased that he knew about the Strickland-Sneako sparring session. But it was Jackson who detailed the entire incident for Costa.

The 45-year-old also opined that Strickland shouldn’t have beaten up Sneako so brutally since he was just trying to venture into the sport of MMA. This is probably why Jackson trained Sneako and wanted him to settle the scores against Strickland. ‘Rampage’ said,

Sneako came here [after the session] and I showed him some stuff. I showed him my defense. He sent me some videos, I think he’s getting better. Maybe in a couple of more months, Sneako should go back and spar with Strickland.”

Although Jackson wants Sneako to take a second shot at Strickland, the idea might be a bit over-ambitious. Strickland is a battle-tested warrior who also holds the credit of becoming the UFC middleweight champion. Hence, the results of the sparring session may not be too different, even if Sneako trains for a couple of months following Jackson’s techniques.

Meanwhile, speaking of confronting Sean Strickland, ‘Rampage’s’ guest for the episode looked interested in getting revenge for Sneako. Well, he already has an opportunity lined up for the same.

Will Paulo Costa be able to avenge Sean Strickland’s beat down on The Sneako at UFC 302?

‘The Eraser’ Costa will lock horns against ‘Tarzan’ for the co-main event of UFC 302 on June 1. Both of them are coming off close losses in their previous fights. Hence, it’s quite understandable that they will do everything they can for a victory this time.

But Strickland’s unconventional ‘Philly Shell’ defense has restricted even the best of strikers like Israel Adesanya. Thus, it might be difficult for Costa to break Strickland’s defense easily.

On the contrary, the Brazilian did fire a collection of incredibly fast head kicks during his UFC 298 fight against Robert ‘The Reaper’ Whittaker. While the bout went in favor of Whittaker, Costa was tantalisingly close to put ‘The Reaper’ in a significant state of bother.

Those kicks might turn out to be Costa’s ultimate UFC 302 weapon to avenge The Sneako’s beat down by Strickland. The current UFC middleweight champ, Dricus Du Plessis, had bloodied him up and even defeated him in his last fight. Hence, there’s no reason to think that Costa doesn’t have enough to do the same.

