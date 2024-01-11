IShowSpeed Dives Into the Soccer Culture in Brazil, Makes a Diss Track on Messi and Meets the Famous Ronaldo Nazario

The renowned Twitch streamer Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is now in Brazil. Being a massive soccer fanatic, the first thing he did there was to dive into the rich soccer culture of the South American country. Moreover, during this trip, the young streamer also met with Sao Paolo-based rapper and songwriter MC Davi.

The Brazilian rapper asked Speed if he could freestyle rap to one of his beats. Speed grabbed this opportunity with both hands and to everyone’s surprise, started dissing soccer legend Lionel Messi. It is no secret that the Ohio-based streamer is an avid fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is considered Messi’s greatest rival. However, knowing Speed’s weakness with Brazilian-Portuguese, it wasn’t surprising when all he did was say, “F*ck Messi,” over and over again.

Speed raps a Messi freestyle diss with MC Davi in Brazil pic.twitter.com/rBGqPAQLd4 — Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1) January 10, 2024

MC Davi and others on the stream seemed to enjoy the diss track about the 8-time Ballon d’Or winner, which isn’t surprising given the heated soccer rivalry between Argentina and Brazil. The clip of IShowSpeed singing a diss track on Messi even went viral on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

Fans quickly reacted to the viral video, where one pointed out that these actions resulted in the Argentine great blocking Speed on Instagram. They also speculated on how the young streamer might react if he met Messi face to face. However, some viewers just appreciated the video because they enjoyed watching Speed do something crazy and eccentric.

IShowSpeed Surprised to See Ronaldo Nazario’s Ballon d’Or

On Speed’s latest Brazil stream, he also got the opportunity to meet the legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario, whom many soccer fans call “The Phenomenon” or “original Ronaldo.” The former Inter Milan star also has a Twitch and YouTube channel, where he talks about soccer or reacts to clips related to the sport. Soon after meeting Speed, the 47-year-old gave the teenager a tour of his streaming setup.

Ronaldo Nazario R9 showing Speed his Ballon d’Or trophy inside of his own gaming room is so sick pic.twitter.com/ynyShUNv2W — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 11, 2024

In Ronaldo’s streaming room, IShowSpeed’s eyes fell on the Brazilian legend’s Ballon d’Or. The former Real Madrid striker received this prestigious award twice, in 1997 and 2002. Seeing the young streamer’s excitement, Ronaldo let him lift the trophy. The Brazilian icon also shared how Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have more Ballon d’Ors than him. To which Speed claimed the Portuguese international to have the most.

“No, Ronaldo has much more [and] not Messi.”

Ronaldo Nazario seemed amused by Speed’s love for the Portuguese legend, and he even asked the streamer if he hated Lionel Messi. To this Speed retorted by saying that Ronaldo Nazario should know who the best is since he is a legend of the sport itself. Naturally, this exchange was interesting to watch and fans enjoyed seeing IShowSpeed hang out with The Phenomenon Ronaldo. At the same time, some of them couldn’t believe that the 47-year-old let the young striker touch his Ballon d’Or.