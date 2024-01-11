“It Looks Like Game of Thrones” – Twitch Queen Pokimane Compares the new League of Legends Season 2024 Cinematic Trailer to the Iconic TV Series

Imane Anys, popularly known as Pokimane, is among the most renowned female Twitch streamers. She is famous for playing video games, reacting to videos, or interacting with chat on her streams. Recently, she reacted to the League of Legends Season 2024 cinematic trailer, which she surprisingly compared to a famous American TV series.

It has been a while since the Twitch Queen played or reacted to League, so she was trying to recognize the in-game characters in the trailer. She was amazed by the high-quality cinematic shots filled throughout the four-minute-long video. Moreover, Pokimane even complimented the music, which was the song “Still Here” by Forts, Tiffany Aris, and 2WEI.

While watching the trailer, Pokimane compared the visuals to the renowned HBO fantasy drama Game of Thrones. She made this comparison after seeing the first scene where Tryndamere fell in a battle against his enemies. The scene seemed familiar to the mythical medieval setting of Game of Thrones. Possibly, the fallen Tryndamere reminded the 27-year-old of a fallen Jon Snow from the TV series.

The League of Legends Season 2024 cinematic trailer has been winning hearts online

Not just Pokimane but other League of Legends fans were also in awe to see the new Season 2024 cinematic trailer. The trailer currently has over 15 million views and 707,000 likes as of writing this article. Incidentally, Riot Games has produced some spectacular trailers in the past, but the League of Legends trailers are the most famous ones.

Fans are praising the new Season 2024 trailer for its mind-blowing audio and visual experience. They complimented the brilliant cinematography and talked about scenes which showed Morgana and Kayle working together, Kindred lowering her bow as she felt Ashe’s presence, and Tryndamere not going down peacefully. Naturally, they were also excited with what Riot had in store for them in 2024.

The fantastic trailer was a great gift from Riot Games to League of Legends fans this new year. Moreover, seeing Pokimane reacting to this cinematic trailer was also a wonderful surprise for diehard League lovers. After all, the Moroccan-Canadian started her streaming career by playing League of Legends, and her getting excited about the trailer was a nice call back to her origins. Moreover, it would only get better if the Twitch Queen plays the MOBA in future streams.