Kkatamina disappointed after failing to run into League Pro Faker, how big of a celebrity is he in South Korea?

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok is possibly the best League of Legends player, which he further solidified by winning the League of Legends Worlds 2023. However, Miyoung “kkatamina” Kim forgot how big this League pro is. So, Racehll “Valkyrae” Hofstteter had to remind her roommate of the reality.

The American streamer co-hosted the Worlds 2023 Grand Finals with fellow streamers Thomas “Sykkuno” and Yvonne “Yvonnie” Ng. Aside from hosting this grand clash between Weibo Gaming vs. T1, kkatamina wanted to meet T1’s mid-laner, Faker, as she thought he was just a regular esports pro.

Recently, Miyoung returned to Los Angeles from her South Korea trip and talked about how she failed to meet Faker. She even shared her disappointment with her roommate and renowned streamer, Valkyrae, but the latter decided to give Miyoung a reality check about how famous the League Pro is in Korea.

“You can’t just bump into Faker. No, you can’t. No, you can’t. Bro, when in Korea, Faker is like an S-tier celebrity.”

Those who watched Miyoung’s live streams in Korea might know how eager she was to meet T1’s mid-laner. Even throughout the Worlds 2023 Grand Finale, she tried getting Faker’s attention and have him wave back at her. Yet, all her attempts were in vain, as she couldn’t meet him.

How is Faker the only player to lift four World titles?

Faker has been dubbed as the “GOAT” of League of Legends by fans and pundits alike. There is no denying that he does deserve this title, as he has now become the only League pro to lift four World championships.

In 2013, Faker was still a rookie in the League’s competitive scene, but his moves never seemed like that of someone who just stepped into professional esports. Everyone guessed that the 17-year-old was special, and he proved it by winning the 2013 World Championship.

After lifting his first title, the Korean League pro bagged more international, including two more World Championships back-to-back in 2015 and 2018. Faker then had the opportunity to lift his fourth title at the World 2022. However, the League GOAT lost the final against the underdog DRX.

The 27-year-old finally achieved the record-breaking fourth World Championship in 2023. This year, Faker and his team T1 stepped into the championship with the intention and motivation to lift the title. T1 made it into the finals without losing a match and eventually won the finals against the Chinese esports team Weibo Gaming.

After winning the fourth title, Faker still wants to continue as a League of Legends pro. He doesn’t have any plans to retire and live an S-tier celebrity lifestyle in Korea. So, we are certain that fans would get to see more Faker action at the Worlds 2024.