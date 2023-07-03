“They just don’t make actors like this” – DrDisrespect was mesmerized to see “Prime” Jean-Claude Van Damme in Bloodsport

The renowned YouTube streamer Herschel “DrDisrespect” Beahm IV couldn’t stop praising the legendary martial artist actor Jean-Claude Van Damme for his performance in Bloodsport.

Action movies are possibly one of the most-beloved genres among cinema enthusiasts. It seems the “Two-Time” DrDisrespect is also among those who prefer movies full of action sequences. The 41-year-old streamer is not an easy person to please. Even his beloved game franchise Call of Duty failed to impress, but the 1998-released action movie Bloodsport is his favorite.

On a recent live stream, “Two-Time” decided to see one of the most iconic scenes from this classic action movie with his audience. Doc started praising Van Damme for his performance in Bloodsport, especially in the scene where his character Frank Dux goes blind fighting his arch-nemesis Chong Li.

“They just don’t make actors like this anymore man. They don’t, they don’t make actors like this anymore. This is prime Van Damme, not the Van Damme you see now. This is prime, prime time.”

DrDisrespect urges his fans to watch Bloodsport

The “Two Time” DrDisrespect was overly excited about the movie while watching Frank Dux going bling against Chong Li. He couldn’t help but praise the 1988-released action film. Doc then asked his fans to leave the stream if they didn’t watch it and go and see Bloodsport first.

“I’m already sold you know. Like I’m sold on the concept of the scene already. If you haven’t seen this movie, get out of the arena [then] go home. Call it f*cking day. Do yourself a favor, put it on tonight [with] little bag of popcorn, lights down, [then] projection screen drop down [and] go check out Bloodsport.”

Despite its fair share of poorly acted sequences, the 41-year-old claimed that this film is a must-watch movie with good scenes to look forward to.

“Appreciate it, don’t watch it for the extras in the background. I mean yeah watch it for everything. There sure is bad acting [and] I’ll say it. But damn, there’s some really good acting too.”

Bloodsport is an American martial arts action film that came out in 1988. It was directed by the American filmmaker Newt Arnold and featured renowned actors like Jean-Claude Van Damme, Leah Ayres, and Forest Whitaker. This movie revolves around the United States Army Captain Frank Dux, who competes in a martial arts tournament called Kumite.

