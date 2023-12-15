“I’ve played Pokemon since I was in primary school” – Ed Sheeran and Undertale Developer Toby Fox came together to create a new version of Celestial for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s latest DLC

Nintendo made this holiday special for fans by releasing The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This new expansion update will bring in lots of new and old Pokemons, along with a remixed version of Ed Sheeran’s “Celestial.”

The English singer-songwriter is a massive fan of Pokemon and still owns older Nintendo consoles to play classic Pokemon titles. He reported to VCG how he’s been following the Pokemon video games and cards since childhood.

“I’ve played Pokemon since I was in primary school. Me and my brother used to have different versions of the games and would trade Pokemon together ’til we each completed our Pokedex. I loved the cards but the games are what I lost myself in.”

To create the “Celestial Remix” for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Ed collaborated with Toby Fox for the first time. The latter is a well-known game developer and composer. He is the creator of RPG titles like Undertale and Deltarune. Moreover, he has collaborated with Nintendo in the past to compose music for Pokemon games.

the toby fox remix of celestial is so good :((( — ⁷⁄₁₂ • (@24KUM0) December 15, 2023

Also liking the celestial Remix too —  Mason (@TheHighEntia) December 15, 2023

Celestial remix sounds horrifying what were they thinking — WOAH, SLOW DOWN MAURICE! (@patsuan_) December 14, 2023

It was a Remix of Celestial but it was just as bad as the original. Not even TF could save that shit — The(CHRISTMASCHEER)Villager (@TheKingVillager) December 14, 2023

There is a mixed reaction from the fans to this new remix, which plays during the end credit of the DLC. Some fans loved what Toby Fox did with Ed’s song. Meanwhile, some fans didn’t appreciate the English singer creating a song for Pokemon in the first place, and that hatred continued even with the remix.

How do games benefit from collaborations with celebrities?

Video game developers these days collaborate a lot with big-name celebrities. We have already seen such great collaborations like Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077, and then Conan O’Brien and Mads Mikkelsen in Death Stranding. Moreover, Megan Fox recently lent her voice to Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1.

With the names of these well-known celebrities attached to the games, it is promoted to a larger audience. These collaborations pique the interest of non-gamers, as they are fans of the celebrity. It frequently leads to them trying the video game to see what their favorite stars did in it. Furthermore, it aids developers in gaining a competitive advantage over rivals.

This collaboration is beneficial to both parties, as they profit financially and significantly boost their popularity. One of the best examples is Cyberpunk 2077, as the primary reason behind the action RPG getting so much hype before its release was Keanu Reeves’ appearance in it.