Erin Andrews Gets Hyped Talking About Which NFL Team Has the Best Music

Attending NFL games in stadiums offers fans an unparalleled experience. As a live commentator, Erin Andrews understands this firsthand, having witnessed the ambiance that various stadiums have to offer. In the latest episode of her show, “Calm Down,” Andrews opened up on her observation of the Levi’s Stadium as it offers the best music amongst any NFL stadium.

With excitement, Erin Andrews recounted the atmosphere at Levi’s Stadium, passionately describing her emotions about its tunes and jams. She also shared a nostalgic moment talking about missing her co-host Charissa Thompson during such memorable games.

“The tunes, the jams at Levi’s Stadium. Bumpin! I thought of you so many times. Clinton my security Fox security dream. He gets down to some jams and we looked over at each other so many times in the pouring rain. It was like S***. It was so good,” described Andrews.

Levi’s Stadium, with its capacity to hold 68,500 spectators, has undoubtedly made its mark on the entertainment scene since its opening in 2014. Notable events such as Ed Sheeran’s concert in September 2023 and Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour have drawn record attendance. However, the stadium’s ability to host exceptional music experience during NFL games truly sets it apart. As Erin Andrews reminisces the musical environment of Levi’s Stadium, its technologically advanced features strike one’s mind.

Erin Andrews’ Favorite Levi’s Stadium Misses on Top Spot on Stadium List

The Levi’s Stadium hosts one of the best teams in the face of the San Francisco 49ers. However, the rankings released by The Athletic‘s NFL writers revealed a surprising omission. Levi’s Stadium, home to the San Francisco 49ers, failed to secure a spot in the top tier, landing at the 12th position. This might come as a shock to many, especially considering its history of hosting significant events like Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. With a seating capacity of 68,500 and boasting advanced technological features, Levi’s Stadium seemed poised to rank higher.

Instead, the top spots were dominated by venues like U.S. Bank Stadium, SoFi Stadium, and Lambeau Field, which garner praise for their unique features. The rankings, compiled by 30 NFL writers via The Athletic highlight stadiums that offer a blend of modern amenities and rich historical significance.

Despite missing out on the top 10, Levi’s Stadium continues to be one of the top stadiums in the NFL landscape. Its strategic location in Santa Clara, California, and state-of-the-art facilities ensure that it remains a sought-after destination for football enthusiasts.