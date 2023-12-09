How to make Dynamite in LEGO Fortnite?

Epic Games recently introduced three new Fortnite modes, and one of them is LEGO Fortnite. This new mode brings the survival adventure genre to this renowned battle royale, by encouraging Minecraft-esque gameplay and letting fans explore their creativity. So, how about building little explosives like Dynamite?

Making Dynamite won’t need you to do a lot of thinking, as it is quite easy to make, but the problem is the items required to build one are quite rare. Nevertheless, you won’t have to worry about that, as we have a step-by-step guide for you to make some Dynamites in LEGO Fortnite.

What is a Dynamite in LEGO Fortnite and its use?

Dynamites in LEGO Fortnite are an explosive material same as the ones in the real world. Yet, what is the use of them in this new game mode? Like in real life, in-game Dynamites are used for blowing large structures, mining underground, or clearing up spaces for players to build something.

Aside from demolishing or clearing areas, fans can also use these devastating explosives to take down a huge crowd of hostile NPCs. However, they should remember that it can’t be thrown too far. They can also simply use these explosives for goofing around in the game.

A detailed guide on how to make a Dynamite in LEGO Fortnite

Now that we know what to do with a Dynamite, the question is how to get them. The easiest way to obtain them is by crafting, and here’s a detailed guide on that:

Players would first need to get inside a cave and look for roots sticking out of the wall. Then chop them using a forest axe to get Knotroot Wood. Doing this will get you Regular Wood as well, so. keep at it until you have enough Knotroot

Then players should look for hostile NPCs and eliminate them, as they might drop Blast Powder. However, this might take a long time as all NPCs do not drop this item.

Finally, once players have both Knotroot Wood and Blast Powder, they need to take to the crafting bench to create a Dynamite.

That’s all players need to know to obtain some Dynamites and blow things up in the newly released LEGO Fortnite.