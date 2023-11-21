Latest Collaboration Rumors of Hideo Kojima and Game of Thrones Producer D.B. Weiss Worries Death Stranding 2 Fans

The legendary game creator Hideo Kojima is creating a lot of buzz because of his upcoming game, Death Standing 2. But amidst the hype for this game, fans have been worried about Kojima’s rumored collaboration with the Game of Thrones TV show producer.

The Japanese game designer needs no introduction in the gaming society, as he is among the best of the best. The creator of the renowned Metal Gear series, Kojima’s latest work is 2019’s action title Death Stranding. Moreover, he is currently working on its sequel.

Recently, the 60-year-old took to his Twitter to share a series of pictures with D.B. Weiss. The latter is a famous American TV writer and producer who produced the fantasy TV drama Game of Thrones based on A Song of Ice and Fire novels by George R. R. Martin.

The pictures spread across the internet like wildfire, leading to speculations about a possible collaboration. Everyone wanted to know if it was a random meet or if there was a meaning behind it. However, if it was about a collaboration, Kojima fans weren’t much delighted about it.

Fans don’t want Hideo Kojima to work with D.B. Weiss

As soon as the rumors of Hideo Kojima possibly planning to collaborate with D.B. Weiss reached fans, they immediately began worrying about the end result. Many fans even requested Kojima to stay away from him and not let Weiss anywhere near writers working on Death Stranding 2.

The reception this rumor got from the fans wasn’t a surprising one. As everyone knows, Weiss was the executive producer of Game of Thrones, the most-watched TV drama in the world. So, everyone was looking forward to the last season. But it didn’t meet any expectations.

Many GOT fans claimed the last season was possibly the show’s worst one. There were complaints about how the plot was rushed. So, Kojima fans don’t want their beloved Death Stranding to go through what Game of Thrones did.

Hideo Kojima hasn’t yet confirmed anything about a collaboration with D.B. Weiss. So, fans could hope it was just random meet between the Japanese game designer and Game of Thrones’s executive producer.