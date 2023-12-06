Hideo Kojima Lands in Los Angeles Coincidentally Just Before the Game Awards, a Death Stranding 2 Reveal Might Be on the Way

Hideo Kojima loves to document his travels and share them with the world. The industry big-shot has recently landed in Los Angeles, coincidentally right before The Game Awards 2023. Even though his production company doesn’t have any game running for a prize, he also has been seemingly invited to the game show.

Advertisement

This could mean that Hideo Kojima might reveal Death Stranding 2 at The Game Awards 2023. Additionally, TGA host Geoff Keighley commented on his recent post, making things appear more suspicious. The relationship between both these individuals is no surprise and is well-known to the world. Even more, many of Kojima’s announcements have taken place during the award show from Geoff.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/geoffkeighley/status/1732225968851538320?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Kojima_Hideo/status/1732296738541797884?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The first teaser for Death Stranding 2 was showcased during The Game Awards 2022, and fans have been eagerly waiting for whatever comes next. A gameplay snippet was shown during the last event and the studio even talked about how the development was progressing. Naturally, the anticipation has grown massively since then and fans are curious to find out if the game will hit shelves in 2024.



With Hideo Kojima landing in Los Angeles, fans believe that he might be there for his cameo during the show. If this turns out to be true, then fans could see a gameplay reveal this time. Moreover, Death Stranding 2 will be a PlayStation exclusive on release and feature many iconic Hollywood stars.

Death Stranding 2 is closer than ever now that Hideo Kojima is in LA

Hideo Kojima has a pattern of making reveals about his studio during TGA, which makes his presence in Los Angeles all the more suspicious. Kojima even made a recent teaser talking about audio mixing, which makes fans believe a trailer might be on the way.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DS_repatriART/status/1727633337429155878?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

On many occasions, Kojima has been granted a lot of stage time by Geoff to showcase his titles. With a year passing since the first Death Stranding 2 teaser, this time he might give in-depth insights. Moreover, apart from Death Stranding 2, the award ceremony will showcase a lot of “world premieres,” for which fans can hardly wait.



Fans interested in watching The Game Awards live will have to tune into the livestream on December 7, 2023, at 7:30 pm ET. Many upcoming titles will be looked at during this time and gamers will get to know about the best releases of the following year. Moreover, it is also possible for the show to include quite a few surprise announcements.