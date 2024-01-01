What Does Call of Duty Have Planned for 2024?

The Call of Duty franchise hasn’t done well in 2023 and faced a lot of backlash from fans, leaving them to hope for better content in 2024. It has already been confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will be getting seasonal content in the new year, which raises the hopes of players even if it’s just by a fraction.

Activision will also seemingly take a similar approach as Epic Games to bring back Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth to Warzone, which excites the fanbase quite a bit. Not to forget, the largely anticipated Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will also be appearing in Spring 2024 to uplift the handheld gaming community.

There have been many rumors surrounding the next steps of Activision with the COD franchise, as Treyarch is working on the Black Ops Gulf War set in the 90s. It is being said that the game will feature a new unique campaign, multiplayer, and zombies. There’s also a possibility of seeing characters return from COD Cold War which was set in 1981.

Rumors of Verdansk returning to Warzone in late 2024 have also flooded the internet as players wish to relive the starting moments of the battle royale. However, the existence of it has only been stated by various insiders and has not been confirmed officially by Activision.

Speaking of anticipation from fans, Call of Duty is likely to become a part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription in 2024. Furthermore, Activision also confirmed that the game wouldn’t be added to the Game Pass last year as the merger between Xbox and Activision was still in progress. Regardless, after the departure of Bobby Kotick, things appear brighter for fans expecting a Game Pass debut in 2024.

Are fans hopeful for Call of Duty’s redemption in 2024?

Call of Duty gained a lot of bad reputation for its poor content rollout for the franchise entirely and fans still question if Activision can redeem themselves in 2024. To speak of poor content release in detail, the franchise faced a lot of backlash with Modern Warfare 3 (2023) as it had a short campaign, repurposed maps from older COD titles, and only minor changes to the gameplay system.

All of these things should have been added as an update for Modern Warfare 2 (2022) but were instead launched at a $70 price tag. This heavily disappointed fans as it provided nothing drastic, and only made them question Activision’s approach with the new title. Moreover, COD Warzone also didn’t cope well, as it was full of glitches, hackers, and other issues that still exist in 2024.

Even though Call of Duty has been through a rollercoaster ride in 2023, many fans feel hopeful about the franchise’s future in 2024. With Treyarch working on a Black Ops game taking place in the 90s, fans hope to feel nostalgic in a good way. Additionally, this could be the chance for Actisivion to redeem itself after the poor reception of of COD Cold War in 2020.

Alternatively, longstanding fans have also displayed their frustration towards Activision for their recent lackluster content release. Most of these fans are bitter about the high prices of recently released games, and how they don’t justify their pricing. Some have even called it quits and swore not to buy another Call of Duty game in 2024 and beyond.