LOUD Saadhak Valorant Settings (2023): Crosshair, Configuration, Keybinds and Sensitivity!

LOUD Saadhak is one of the leading members of the core team of LOUD in Valorant. Today we will look at LOUD Saadhak’s Settings.

LOUD Saadhak was one of the most important parts of the match against Gen.G and even in the match against Karmine Corpin Valorant C. We are going to be taking a look at his Valorant settings to see what makes the flex player of LOUD one of the best in the game.

World Champion LOUD Saadhak uses a High Sensitivity in Valorant

Saadhak’s performance was good due to his team’s reliance on his ability to frag and take fights. However, he uses a lower sensitivity in comparison to his other teammates like aaspas. Let us take a look at his crosshair settings.

Sensitivity Settings

DPI : 800

: 800 Sensitivity: 0.24

0.24 eDPI : 192

: 192 Zoom Sensitivity : 1

: 1 Hz : 1000

: 1000 Windows Sensitivity : 6

: 6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair Settings

Color : White

: White Outlines : On

: On Inner Lines : On 1/4/2/1

: On 1/4/2/1 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error : Off

: Off Outer Lines : Off

: Off Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk : L-Shift

: L-Shift Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space Bar

: Space Bar Use Object : E

: E Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Melee Weapon : 3

: 3 Spike : 5

: 5 Ability 1: 4

4 Ability 2: F

F Ability 3: Mouse 4

Mouse 4 Ultimate: Q

Video Settings

Resolution : 1920×1080

: 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method : Letterbox

: Letterbox Multithreaded Rendering : Off

: Off Material Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Low

: Low Detail Quality : Low

: Low UI Quality : Low

: Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : None

: None Anisotropic Filtering : 1x

: 1x Improve Clarity : Off

: Off Experimental Sharpening : Off

: Off Bloom : Off

: Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Fixed Orientation : Always the Same

: Always the Same Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

That is all of LOUD Saadhak’s settings in Valorant. We recommend reducing or increasing the sensitivity according to what you are comfortable with. Saadhak was instrumental in LOUD advancing to the Round of 16 and defeating Karmine Corp who were looking for form since they have talents like ScreaM and Nivera. For more crosshair articles about the LOCK IN -players, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

