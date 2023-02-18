VCT LOCK//IN 2023 DRX vs Cloud9 Day 5 schedule, where to watch and more

The VCT LOCK/IN 2023 Schedule for Day 5 is out. Representing the APAC region, DRX will go against Cloud9 in the third quarter final match of the Alpha group. Whoever stands as the winner of the match will make it to the semi final.

VCT 2023 has been following a single-elimination bracket that is forcing players to bring their A game since it started on February 13, 2023.

VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Schedule for Day 5

Two extremely crucial matches will be played today. Four of the best teams from their respective regions will compete to make it to the semi finals.

Saturday, February 18

DRX vs Cloud9 : 9 am PST, 6 pm CET, 10.30 pm IST

: 9 am PST, 6 pm CET, 10.30 pm IST Evil Geniuses vs Talon Esports: 12 pm PST, 9 pm CET, 1.30 am IST

Sunday, February 19

Alpha Semifinal 1

Alpha Semifinal 2

DRX vs Cloud9 head to head details, line-up

Both the teams had an epic start in the first stage of VCT LOCK// IN 2023 and won their respective matches. They will now fight each other for a spot in the semi final.

While Cloud9 is a seasoned team, DRX has a relatively new lineup. Both the teams have showcased insane chemistry and synchronisation.

Both have shown that they can implement their strategies well, and always have tricks up their sleeves that have definitely shaken their opponents.

DRX vs Cloud9 line-up prediction

Check out the #VCTLOCKIN ALPHA bracket heading into Day 5.

Both teams are following each other’s games very well, and Cloud9’s lineup consists of few of the most amazing Valorant players. DRX, on the other hand, have been together since the 2021 iteration of VCT and had an incredible show at the 2022 VCT.

While both the teams have not locked horns with each other in VCT LOCK//IN 2023, the match could be anyone’s game. It is just a matter of whose day it will be.

Here are the probable lineup for both teams:

DRX

Yu “BuZz” Byung-chul

Kim “stax” Gu-taek (IGL)

Goo “Rb” Sang-Min

Kim “Zest” Ki-seok

Kim “MaKo” Myeong-gwan

Cloud9

Anthony “vanity” Malaspina (IGL)

Nathan “leaf” Orf

Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker

Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro

Erick “Xeppaa” Bach

Where to watch VCT LOCK IN 2023 live stream?

Day 5 matches will be aired live on YouTube, Twitch and ValorantEsports’ official website. Interested people can go catch the action there live.

