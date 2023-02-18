Nivera Valorant Settings (2023): Crosshair, Configuration, Keybinds and Sensitivity!

Today we will be looking at the Valorant settings for Nivera. He was instrumental in KC’s performance in VCT LOCK IN. Details below.

Nivera is ScreaM’s brother. So it is natural that his skill will be in Nivera’s genes as well. However, in VCT LOCK IN, he was moved past ScreaM’s shadow and showcased himself as a great support player/awp’er who can have just as much impact, if not more than his brother. Unfortunately, Karmine Corp was eliminated by LOUD in a match where Nivera had a lot of impact. That is why, to honor that performance, let us take a look at Nivera’s crosshair, sensitivity, and more.

What is the Sensitivity for Nivera in Valorant? Crosshair, Video Settings, and More!

Nivera joined Team Liquid’s Valorant team. Team Liquid had a lot of success due to Nivera’s insane playing ability. However, let us take a look at his crosshair and sensitivity first. Then we will deep-dive into his video settings and graphics.

Crosshair

Color : White

: 1 Inner lines : ON 1/2/1/2

Mouse Sensitivity

Nivera has mentioned previously that he prefers a lower sensitivity. That is why, his sensitivity is much lower than most Valorant players; however, it is balanced out by a high DPI.

Sensitivity : 0.173

: 138.4 Hz: 1000

: 6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

: Space Bar Use object: F

: F Ability 2: A

: C Ultimate: X

Minimap Settings

Ro t ate: Rotate

: 1.1 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Video Settings

Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Off Cast Shadows: Off

By tweaking these settings, one can adopt a Nivera-centric Valorant experience. No pro player’s setup is perfect for you, so mix and match to see what fits you the best. For more Valorant Crosshair and Sensitivity content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

