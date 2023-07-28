Mortal Kombat 1: Everything to know about upcoming DLC characters

Mortal Kombat 1 confirmed that Homelander, Peacemaker, Omni-Man, and three other characters will feature in the first DLC of the game. Fans of these characters sure know how brutal they are and rightfully fit in the gore-filled game.

Advertisement

Mortal Kombat 1 is a highly anticipated fighter game to release on September 2023 and kickstart a new era for the franchise. DLC characters will be added to keep the game running long. In the latest reveal trailer, six characters have been revealed for which fans are excited.

Other than these “superheroes,” three other characters will see a return with the first DLC of the game. We have compiled this article to give you complete insight into every character that will be added to the title.

Advertisement

Mortal Kombat 1 DLC will include characters like Homelander, Omni-Man, and more

The first ever Kombat Pack in Morkat Kombat 1 will feature six characters. These characters are from various games and shows fans of the gore genre might know. Here are all the characters included with the first DLC and their descriptions:

Characters from shows

Omni-Man: Those who know about Invincibles surely understand it is not your usual superhero cartoon. For those who don’t, Omni-Man is a character from the adult animated show Invincibles and is the main antagonist. While he may look like a superhero in the eyes of his fans, his faithful says otherwise. His extreme brutality has been shown in the show many times, and it would be exciting to see his debut in Mortal Kombat 1.

Homelander: Amazon’s The Boys took a jab at the superhero genre by making the ones with superpowers the most corrupt. Homelander is the leader of The Seven in the show, who are called America’s greatest heroes. However, when in the limelight, Homelander shows himself as an upstanding patriot but is the destroyer of humanity. The Boys as a show has featured much of Homelander’s brutality, and Mortal Kombat 1 would be the right place for him to stay.

Peacemaker: The DC’s Peacemaker show premiered on HBO Max in 2022 and quickly captivated viewers with its unusual take. The main character was played by John Cena and showcased a hero who’d kill for servicing justice. While most heroes in DC won’t dare take a soul, Peacemaker has his way with his gun.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

Returning characters to Mortal Kombat 1

Quan Chi: The demon from the Netherrealm with dark magic and necromancy will return in Mortal Kombat 1. The villain is known for his evil nature and can do no good for anyone. The character first debuted with MK4 and has also appeared throughout various versions of the game.

Ermac: The character with red-black hooded clothing is known for his telekinesis during fights in the game universe. First appearing in Morkat Kombat 3, the character is lethal with his techniques and will be returning first DLC.

Takahashi Takeda: The student of Shirai Ryu and son of Kenshi Takashi will also be debuting with the first DLC of Mortal Kombat 1. Making his first appearance in Mortal Kombat X, the character became a quick favorite among fans. Thus, in the upcoming game, he will make a return.

That’s all you need to know about all six characters coming with the first DLC of Mortal Kombat 1. If you found this article helpful, check out similar content by clicking here.