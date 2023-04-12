What US Military Documents were Leaked on the Minecraft Discord Server?

Minecraft till now was known to be one of the most family-friendly games out there. However, the latest news about potentially leaked US Government documents can be globally upsetting, to say the least. Apparently, there were some documents showcasing the US’s plans in terms of the Ukraine invasion. People were saying these documents are really damaging in terms of the worldview. Let us discuss what they were and how they affect the world.

Minecraft Discord Server Leaks Reveal ‘Top Secret’ Military Documents

Open-source intelligence firm Bellingcat, which specializes in fact-checking and research, reported that a user on a Minecraft Discord server nonchalantly attached documents containing details of the United States’ strategies in supporting Ukraine. https://t.co/P6iAWZ44xz pic.twitter.com/e15ND9pZ8n — IGN (@IGN) April 10, 2023

It seems that these leaks are American documents related to the ongoing Ukraine Invasion. They were deemed as ‘Damaging’ and ‘Top Secret’ due to the weight of the information present in them. Apparently, these documents contained information about how the US plans to support Ukraine during the war. The leak was on a server that contained many members having US citizenship.

In a short span of time, these documents were leaked on Twitter, 4chan, and Telegram. These documents were investigated by the Department of Defense and they were deemed ‘Top Secret’ after careful inspection. The documents feature attack tactics, information about aerial defense, statistics, and other communication information. There might be a lot of gaps in communication due to it being spread everywhere. The information might get diluted as time goes on.

It almost took a month for higher-ups to look into the matter. They did not even realize this was a leak. Discord is officially working with the authorities to see who was in part of leaking the documents. This will also be a case of ‘treason’ as explained by the authorities. We do not know anything more about this situation since every last bit was shut off by the authorities.

Therefore, we will update you with more information as we come across it. For more Minecraft content, click here!