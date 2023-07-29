Mortal Kombat 1: How to pre-order, benefits and more

The highly anticipated fighter game Mortal Kombat 1 will release in September 2023. However, players can get early access to it. This access can be claimed using the pre-order beta program starting August 18, 2023.

Advertisement

The beta program for Mortal Kombat 1 will give players an early preview of what to expect. However, players must pre-order the game. This offer can only be claimed on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S consoles and not on the PC platform.

The fighting game will be available in three different editions, each with its benefits. We have assembled this article to help you with the pre-order process and its benefits.

Advertisement

How to pre-order Mortal Kombat 1?

Pre-ordering Mortal Kombat 1 is a simple process, and you can do this without dropping a sweat. To simplify the process, we have linked the official site for pre-ordering. After opening the website, follow the steps below to successfully pre-purchase the game before release:

Once the site opens, select an edition that will fit your needs and click on pre-order.

After selecting the edition, you’re sent to a new page asking you to choose the desired platform. The game will release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Once confirming the platform, various options will appear from where you can pre-order the fighting game. Select the desired store, and you’ll be redirected to the store page allowing you to -pre-purchase the game.

Following these simple steps, you can pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 for your favorite platform. Players will also get Shang-Tsung as an exclusive playable character if purchased early.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MortalKombat/status/1682516019427045376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

What benefits do early buyers get?

Players who pre-order any edition of Mortal Kombat 1 will get Shang Tsung as an exclusive character and early beta access. However, this pre-order beta is only accessible to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users. So, players who pre-purchase the game on PC or Nintendo Switch will not get this early access starting August 18, 2023.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MortalKombat/status/1684598288245460993?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

More benefit is there with the game’s Premium Edition, which will feature additional content. More benefits are there with the Kollector’s Edition. However, that is only for fans who are into collecting. The following are the contents of each edition:

Base Edition: Base game + Shang Tsung (pre-order) + Early Beta Access for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Premium Edition: Base game + Shang Tsung (pre-order) + Early Beta Access for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S + 6 new playable characters + 5 Kameo characters + 1 week early access to DLC characters + Jean-Claude skin for Jhonny Cage + 1250 Dragon Krystals currency

Kollector’s Edition: Base game + Shang Tsung (pre-order) + Early Beta Access for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S + 6 New playable characters + 5 Kameo characters + 1 Week early access to DLC characters + Jean-Claude skin for Jhonny Cage + 2700 Dragon Krystals currency + Exclusive steel case + 16.5″ Liu Kang figurine with in-game variant + Artbook

That is all you need to learn about pre-ordering Mortal Kombat 1 and what benefit it brings. If you found this article helpful, check out similar content by clicking here.