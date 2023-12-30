NBA Superstar LeBron James Set to Enter Streaming With NFL Madden Gameplay

Credits: Dec 28, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks to pass the ball in the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James needs no introduction, as he is one of the greatest basketball players in NBA history. He has multiple titles and records under his belt like four NBA championships and all-time leading scorer in the league. Recently, King James has sparked a feud between streaming communities with his recent announcement to start streaming.

Advertisement

On December 30, the Lakers star took to his official X (formerly Twitter) to share his plans to enter the streaming scene. He wishes to livestream himself playing the latest NFL Madden 24. Someone as big of a name as him becoming a streamer would undoubtedly break the internet. In recent years, the walls between sports and gaming have narrowed down, and with King James streaming, the two worlds would get even closer.

Thinking of live streaming my @EAMaddenNFL games when I play. . Who should I stream with? Meaning which platform brand — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 29, 2023

Advertisement

When the 39-year-old starts streaming, he will join the list of athletes who have tried these waters before. Some renowned athletes like F1 driver Lando Norris and soccer legend Sergio Aguero have made quite a name in the streaming world. But James still has a major problem, he needs to deal with before streaming. He has yet to choose a platform to stream on, and it has started quite a feud among fans.

Which platform will LeBron James stream on?

There are multiple streaming platforms available for the Lakers star to stream on. However, the best options for him would be the big three: Twitch, YouTube, and Kick. All the renowned streamers are on one of these three platforms. They all have their perks, but Kick might be the best option for him due to the recent relaxation of regulations. It would make streaming easy for him, as he won’t have to keep worrying about guidelines.

stream with us (@KickStreaming) — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) December 29, 2023

KICK pic.twitter.com/BIgsOuW4fT — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 29, 2023

Twitch is promoting lots of weird shit lately, Kick is cringe, just stream on Youtube to be safe my King — ²³☄️ (@BronGotGame) December 29, 2023

Advertisement

Twitch is promoting lots of weird shit lately, Kick is cringe, just stream on Youtube to be safe my King — ²³☄️ (@BronGotGame) December 29, 2023

I am a bit biased given that I run Twitch but Twitch is the best platform for engaging with your fans. You also could consider streaming on Twitch and YouTube at the same time — Daniel Clancy (@djclancy999) December 29, 2023

A lot of his fans also advised on his X post to join Kick for streaming, while some suggested Twitch. Kick co-founder and renowned streamer Tyler “Trainwreck” Faraz Niknam also advised him to join his platform. Twitch CEO Daniel Clancy also joined the comment section to pursue King James to the purple side. However, Clancy also suggested the Lakers star join the rival platform YouTube.

It would be interesting to see which platform the four-time NBA champion chooses. Nevertheless, the streaming world would gain one more big name. Fans are now eagerly waiting for King James’s inaugural stream, but it is yet to be announced. However, fans don’t have to worry about missing the stream, as we will keep you updated with when and where he will stream.