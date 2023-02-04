“Dennis Rodman Stole My $2,500 Crystal”: Yoga Studio Once Claimed Michael Jordan’s Teammate Robbed Him

Feb 29, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; NBA Hall of Fame member Dennis Rodman greets the crowd during the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Texas Longhorns at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Rodman has a litany of wild and wacky tales attached to his name. Over the course of nearly 40 years in the spotlight, he’s indulged in quite nearly everything you’d expect him to. He’s dated people like Madonna and Carmen Electra, flown to Las Vegas to Party for 48 hours during a Bulls season, and shown up in a wedding dress to promote his own book.

Rodman could be characterized as being eccentric but he wasn’t always like that. He entered the league in 1986 as quite the humble man given his humble beginnings. However, after not having gone through with a suicide attempt in 1993, he claimed to have ‘killed’ the old him and reinvented himself as a ‘bad boy’.

His extravagant lifestyle wasn’t always lawful either as he’s gotten in trouble with the law on a multitude of occasions. According to him, he’s had the police show up to his house over 100 times due to his parties getting out of control.

Also read: Having Spent 100s of Nights in Prison, Dennis Rodman Once Shared How a Night in Jail Turned His Life Around

Dennis Rodman was once accused of stealing a crystal

Dennis Rodman has been strapped for cash for quite some time now. His own lawyer revealed that his frivolous lifestyle led to him going bankrupt and hence could not pay Michelle Moyer $850,000 in child and spousal support back in 2012.

However, an ex-NBA superstar stealing a crystal worth $2500 and other merchandise from a yoga studio that added up to about $3500 seems like a bit of a stretch. Whether he did it or not, he was accused of it in May 2019 by a yoga studio in California along with a couple of his friends.

Rodman scoffed at the idea that it was a ‘heist’ when questioned about it. “They’re broke. I don’t need to steal sh*t,” said Rodman. Surveillance footage revealed that Rodman and his friend tried to load up the crystal on a dolly, claiming it was theirs, but it fell on the ground, causing it to shatter.

They would pick up the shards and then come back the next day and take even more objects from the yoga studio.

Dennis Rodman was cleared of his charges

A report that was released stated that Dennis Rodman would be cleared of any charges but the woman who he was with, Misty Ann Sacapano, would be dealt a grand theft felony charge and a misdemeanor charge for shoplifting.

Also read: Dennis Rodman, Who Wished He Could’ve Been a Better Father, Once Expressed His Issue With Fatherhood