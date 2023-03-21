“People say Twitch is out of touch because it’s easy to preach”: xQc claps back at people blaming Twitch for being out of touch

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has come to Twitch’s defense after people accused the purple platform of being out of touch with creators’ and audiences’ needs. Twitch is one of the primary platforms on which xQc streams and is known to back the platform.

When creators and audience was complaining about Twitch’s policy, xQc was standing with them. However, he said that not a lot of creators make the effort of telling the platform what they want.

xQc defends Twitch after people call the platform “out of touch”

Recently, the CEO of Twitch, Emmett Shear stepped down from his position. He was the one who dealt with the majority of the complaints that people had with the platform. Shear stepped down as the head of the platform after being there for 16 years.

In an old interview with The Verge, xQc and Amouranth said: “Not just this, but there’s an endless array of drama going on surrounding Twitch right now.”

xQc defended Twitch in being “out of touch”, claiming that the streamers don’t give them feedback when given the opportunity pic.twitter.com/LVMZCEEGDR — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 17, 2023



Besides his obvious criticism of the platform, xQc also believes that a lot of creators have been missing out on the chance to express themselves to the management. People have been shying away from providing constructive criticism.

“People say Twitch is out of touch because it’s easy to preach to the choir and get free chat approval because people are already mad at Twitch for a lot of things.”

Creators don’t raise issues…

The French-Canadian streamer also presented the larger problem and said that creators use live stream to complain. He also emphasized that creators complain in front of their audience to gain views and don’t actually do anything about the problem, let alone find a solution.

“There was a big meeting at Twitch when it was Twitchcon, it was literally the executive board plus streamers of all sizes. Everybody was invited, not everybody showed up and when it was time to give feedback, people didn’t say s*it.”

For now, things at Twitch have been going through a downward spiral. The audience is shrinking on the platform and many content creators have been jumping ship, in order to get better deals or earn more money.