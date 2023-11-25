PNX, a new podcast platform made for gamers set for major revelation soon at The Game Awards

PNX is said to be a global hub where gamers divided by platforms could come together to share their opinion on titles. As revealed by Phil Nicolaou, who is working on PNX revealed more about it would be shared soon. The first stream from the platform will be about The Game Awards, which is set to happen on December 7, 2023.

Podcasts have grown quite a lot in popularity and Spotify is dominating the market in that sector. However, there are no gamer-friendly platforms in the world where podcasts are strictly done for games in general. Phil said the following about PNX:

A gaming podcast for the players, a platform where you can share your thoughts as a gamer. Covering, in an unbiased format, PC, Playstation, Nintendo, and Xbox and gaming as a whole.

The idea of the platform seems great as it is a unique approach to modern podcasting. Moreover, since gamers will get to voice their opinions more insightful game reviews would be possible.

How can PNX help bring all the gaming platforms together?

Globally gamers are mostly connected via forums or gaming streaming platforms as a whole. While both are visual mediums for storytelling, podcasting will be the main focus for PNX. Thus, gamers can hear about their favorite titles on the go, without giving their visual attention.

However, when it comes to gaming, visual context plays a huge role in the subject. Thus platforms like Reddit, YouTube, and Twitch have heavy viewership compared to audio mediums. However, since there is no platform for game podcasts strictly, PNX might be able to get an early hard on the market.

Moreover, the platform also has a great selling point which advertises unbiased experience for gamers from various platforms. However, how that would play out still remains explored as of now.