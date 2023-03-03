GTA Online Weekly Update for March 02, 2023: 2x payout on Dr. Dre missions
Danyal Arabi
|Published 03/03/2023
After debuting in GTA Online back in 2020, Dr. Dre is back and is paying twice as much to recover his stolen tracks. This week, Payphone Hits are boosted as well, paying out 1.5x the standard amount. Those without an Agency can take this moment to procure one as they’re 40% off on Dynasty 8 Executive. Here’s everything new this week, including new vehicle discounts, gun van contents, and more.
2x money on Security Contracts and The Data Leaks in GTA Online this week
Collaborate with the F. Clinton & Partner crew and rake in profits with bonuses on Security Contracts, Payphone Hits, and assisting the incomparable Dr. Dre in tracking down his stolen phone.
Podium Vehicle – Omnis e-GT
Prize Ride – Omnis
Prize Ride Challenge – Place top 3 in Pursuit Races for 3 days in a row
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Locust
- Imorgon
Deluxe Motorsports Showroom
- Lampadati Viseris (Sports, 40% off)
- Vapid Ellie (Muscle, 40% off)
- Progen Itali GTB (Super)
- Pfister Comet Safari (Sports)
- Dewbauchee Seven-70 (Sports)
40% Off
- Agencies (+Renovations)
- Ellie ($339,000 – $254,250)
- Futo GTX ($954,000 – $715,500)
- Jester Classic ($474,000)
- Viseris ($525,000)
30% off
- Locust ($1,137,500)
- Patriot Mil-Spec ($1,197,000 – $897,750)
Bonuses
2x GTA$ & RP
- Security Contracts
- Dr. Dre’s VIP Contract (The Data Leaks) ($2,000,000)
- Into the Wild
- Community Series
1.5x GTA$ & RP
- Payphone Hits
Log in unlock
- White WCC DJ Pooh Tee
Removed limited-time collectibles (Unavailable after March 1)
- Sell to a Street Dealer to get the Camo Roses Slab Denim jacket.
- Sell drugs on the street on three separate days to receive the Budonk-adonk! tattoo.
- Sell drugs on the street on seven separate days to receive the Painted Tiger mask.
- Successfully rob a Daily Stash House to receive the Camo Roses Slab Cap.
- Exfiltrate from Daily Stash Houses for five days total to receive the Purple X-Ray Emissive mask.
- Collect from a Daily Stash House on 10 different days to receive the Red SC Dragon Revere Collar shirt.
- Collect G’s Cache once to collect the Camo Roses Slab Canvas shoes.
- Collect G’s Cache 10 times to receive the Red SC Dragon Embroidered pants.
These rewards will be in eligible players’ accounts by March 10, 2023.
