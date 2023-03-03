GTA Online Weekly Update for March 02, 2023: 2x payout on Dr. Dre missions

After debuting in GTA Online back in 2020, Dr. Dre is back and is paying twice as much to recover his stolen tracks. This week, Payphone Hits are boosted as well, paying out 1.5x the standard amount. Those without an Agency can take this moment to procure one as they’re 40% off on Dynasty 8 Executive. Here’s everything new this week, including new vehicle discounts, gun van contents, and more.

2x money on Security Contracts and The Data Leaks in GTA Online this week

Collaborate with the F. Clinton & Partner crew and rake in profits with bonuses on Security Contracts, Payphone Hits, and assisting the incomparable Dr. Dre in tracking down his stolen phone. Still yet to establish your Agency? Get one at 40% off: https://t.co/sUAioXwJYr pic.twitter.com/ha78dGwQQT — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 2, 2023

Podium Vehicle – Omnis e-GT

Prize Ride – Omnis

Prize Ride Challenge – Place top 3 in Pursuit Races for 3 days in a row

Luxury Autos Showroom

Locust

Imorgon

Deluxe Motorsports Showroom

Lampadati Viseris (Sports, 40% off)

Vapid Ellie (Muscle, 40% off)

Progen Itali GTB (Super)

Pfister Comet Safari (Sports)

Dewbauchee Seven-70 (Sports)

Discounts

40% Off

Agencies (+Renovations)

Ellie ($339,000 – $254,250)

Futo GTX ($954,000 – $715,500)

Jester Classic ($474,000)

Viseris ($525,000)

30% off

Locust ($1,137,500)

Patriot Mil-Spec ($1,197,000 – $897,750)

Bonuses

2x GTA$ & RP

Security Contracts

Dr. Dre’s VIP Contract (The Data Leaks) ($2,000,000)

Into the Wild

Community Series

1.5x GTA$ & RP

Payphone Hits

Log in unlock

White WCC DJ Pooh Tee

Removed limited-time collectibles (Unavailable after March 1)

Sell to a Street Dealer to get the Camo Roses Slab Denim jacket.

jacket. Sell drugs on the street on three separate days to receive the Budonk-adonk ! tattoo.

! tattoo. Sell drugs on the street on seven separate days to receive the Painted Tiger mask.

mask. Successfully rob a Daily Stash House to receive the Camo Roses Slab Cap .

. Exfiltrate from Daily Stash Houses for five days total to receive the Purple X-Ray Emissive mask.

mask. Collect from a Daily Stash House on 10 different days to receive the Red SC Dragon Revere Collar shirt.

shirt. Collect G’s Cache once to collect the Camo Roses Slab Canvas shoes.

shoes. Collect G’s Cache 10 times to receive the Red SC Dragon Embroidered pants.

These rewards will be in eligible players’ accounts by March 10, 2023.

