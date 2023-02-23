Andrew Tate Update: Detention is Extended from February End to March End

It is bad news for Andrew Tate followers. The detention of the Top G is extended from February 27th to the end of March.

The Tate brothers, Andrew and Tristan have been in detention for quite some time now. They were detained in alleged charges of R*pe, sexual trafficking, and money laundering. They hired Tina Glandian, the lawyer who managed Mike Tyson and Chris Brown to be their representative. The case has garnered a lot of attention and many people have come out in support of their detention. However, there are still people who think their imprisonment was unjust. Let us break down the latest piece of news.

Also Read: xQc saves Kai Cenat from getting insta-banned during IRL stream

Andrew Tate: Detention is Extended; Two Women Associating with Tate to Be Kept Under House Arrest

Conquest is the key to happiness. If you want to be happy? You need to find a way to fight and win. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 19, 2023

The Top G and his brother’s detention has been extended by the Romanian government. They were supposed to be held till February 27th. However, quite recently we received news that the detention will span till the end of March now. In addition, we also know that Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu; two women associated with Tates are going to be under house arrest and; thus, released from custody.

The Tate brothers threatened to take legal action against the woman who accused them of human trafficking. Using a ‘cease and desist’ letter, they threatened to sue the woman and her parents for 300 million dollars, if she did not retract her allegations and statements.

However, the prosecutors applied for the extension on Tuesday this week. Tate’s lawyers said the prosecution had no evidence to support the extension. The case is still going strong between the two parties. We will keep you updated on this case as we keep finding more and more information.

To stay updated on news regarding the Tates, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

Also Read: Is Roman Reigns The Highest Rated Star in WWE 2K23 Roster?