EA FC 24 Kai Haverts Winter Wildcards SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 made the Ultimate Team special for this holiday season with the release of Kai Havertz Winter Wildcards. So, fans have a wonderful opportunity to grab a new special-grade card. Here is everything to know about it, including the guide to obtain it.

Winter Wildcards is an Electronic Arts special promotion that is a seasonal and festive celebration of the past, present, and future in Ultimate Team. The developers would issue unique cards with significant stat boosts or new Playstyles as part of this promo. The Arsenal star Havertz is the latest addition to this promo.

What are the stats of the Kai Havertz Winter Wildcards?

The base card for the German international is an 82-rated Rare Gold, which many fans use when they start their Ultimate Team journey. However, EA FC 24 has recently released an improved version of Havertz, the 87-rated Winter Wildcards. Fans will undoubtedly want to include this new card in their starting lineups.

Fans now have a fantastic opportunity to obtain a special card that will help them in assembling a competitive squad, especially if it is based on Premier League or German players. This new card has many wonderful stats, but Havertz’s position is what makes it stand out. He is a Center Attacking Midfielder on his base card but a Left Back on his Winter Wildbacks.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

This 87-rated Kai Havertz Winter Wildcard is exclusive to the Squad Building Challenge (SBC) exclusive. Fans would need to form two squads to complete the Ultimate Team challenge, but some requirements must be met as well.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 84.

Premier League

At least one Premier League player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 87.

To create the two required squads, fans may need to spend more than 170,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market. They may also complete the challenge with fewer coins if they use untradable or extra cards. If a fan lacks the necessary resources, they can compete in Ultimate Team matches to earn more coins and card packs.

If EA FC 24 fans want the 87-rated Kai Havertz Winter Wildcards on their squads, they must complete the respective SBC soon because this Ultimate Team challenge is only available for a limited time.