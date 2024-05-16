Pat McAfee Is Disappointed About One Particular Fixture Of the 2024 NFL Season After Schedule Release

The NFL has finally released its schedule for the 2024 season. The regular season kicks off in three months with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens facing off in the season opener game on September 5th. While the schedule includes some blockbuster matchups around the country, Pat McAfee isn’t quite satisfied with one particular fixture of the season.

Just like every season anticipation was high among fans for the international games set to take place in Brazil, Germany, and England. But the NFL did not deliver as expected, particularly for the game in Germany. Germany is emerging as a promising market for NFL games, with growing popularity among fans. Last year, the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game sold out, which marked a big milestone for the league.

This year, Germany will host one game which will be played between New York Giants and Carolina Panthers on November 10 at the home ground of the German soccer club Bayern Munich, Allianz Arena. However, McAfee believes the matchup fails to deliver the same thrill as last year. Moreover, he shared the released international schedule on X and re-tweeted with a caption, “Germany deserved a better game.”

On the Pat McAfee Show, he talked about how the Giants and Panthers might have a mediocre 2024 season. Both teams had a tough time in 2023, with the Giants going 6-11 and the Panthers 2-15, thus dampening the surrounding hype.

Pat McAfee suggests that the NFL missed an opportunity by scheduling a mediocre game in Munich. He thinks it should have featured strong rivals to attract a large audience. Despite this, McAfee remains optimistic, believing the Giants and Panthers might surprise. The Giants have a perfect 3-0 record in Europe, but can the Panthers end their winning streak?

With the Giants celebrating their 100th year in the league with the 2024 season, they are likely to be in the spotlight. Additionally, besides the international game, the Giants will also face the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

NFL Fans Join Pat McAfee in Criticizing Game Selections for Germany

NFL fans siding with Pat McAfee’s sentiment, criticized the NFL’s choice of games for Germany. Many labeled the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers as mediocre teams, while some even predicted a decline in the viewership in Germany during the game.

In Week 9 last year, Germany saw a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt. Both teams were AFC powerhouses, with the Chiefs being the reigning champions. Moreover, the buzz from Taylor Swift also drew a large crowd of 50,023, resulting in a packed stadium. Now, it remains to be seen if this year will match that level of fan enthusiasm.