PUBG Creator’s Life-Simulator inZOI might beat the upcoming Sims 5

Life-simulator games have been a doorway for many gamers to get away from reality and live a “new life.” The Sims series has always been the go-to life-sim game for many. This might have been the case with Sims 5, but it now has a competitor in inZOI.

Electronic Arts released the original Sims back in 2000. It became one of the best-selling games for the American game company, leading to the development of three more titles in the series. Now, EA is working on a fifth installment in The Sims series.

Sims 5, codenamed Project Rene, is the next addition to the life-simulator series by Electronic Arts. Being a life-sim game, gamers would be able to create an in-game avatar and live a life in the game’s virtual world.

Last month, the American developers also revealed the upcoming Sims 5 is also going to be free-to-play. Sims 4 used to be a premium title, but EA later made it free for everyone. However, despite all this, Sims 5 might not be the best sim like its predecessor because it might have to compete against inZOI.

Why inZOI could be better than Sims 5?

inZOI is an upcoming life-simulator by Krafton, who are also the creators of the highly successful battle royale PUBG. The trailer for inZOI was just released by the South Korean company, and it already appears to be quite promising.

The trailer revealed this upcoming lif-sim is going to have hyper-realistic visuals. Krafton is known for making games with realistic visuals, as seen in PUBG. This feature could be very troubling for Electronic Arts, as The Sims always had 3D cartoonish visuals, which they are continuing in Sims 5, as seen in some development images.

inZOI’s trailer also hinted that this game would have everything that The Sims had offered in their past installments. Undoubtedly, many fans might sift to this new game as it has everything they want along with some great visuals.

But it is still too early to announce inZOI to be the clear winner, as The Sims 5 is still far away from its launch. The EA title might have a multiplayer mode, which could be a game-changer, but this hope might get crushed if inZOI also has multiplayer alongside hyper-realistic graphics.

Now life-sim fans should wait for inZOI to release to see whether it lives up to the expectations. We already saw games like Redfall not living up to what gamers saw in the trailers.