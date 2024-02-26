Rainbow Six Siege Championship: W7M Wins Seven Rounds in a Row to Become the R6 Invitational World Champions

The Rainbow Six Siege Invitational 2024 has concluded with w7m esports being crowned the winners after their nail-biting Grand Finals against Faze Clan. However, the journey to the final stage of the tournament wasn’t a cakewalk, but they pulled off an incredible winning streak.

w7m were among the favorites for this Rainbow Six Seige tournament. However, they didn’t have the smoothest run in the Group Stage, finishing second to Virtus.pro. Later, they lost to the play-offs against Wolves Esports, which pushed w7m down to the lower bracket.

However, the Brazilian side refused to give up so easily and they soon turned their fortunes around with some incredible performances. They won through the lower bracket to meet their Group Stage rivals Virtus.pro in the LB finals. After defeating the Russian side, they faced off against Faze Clan in the Grand Finals, which they ultimately won.

The grand final was a nail-biting affair with each team giving it their all. While the match was a best of 5, w7m found themselves at a disadvantage on the last map as Faze was in a six-round lead. However, the Brazilians then pulled off one of the best comebacks of all time by taking 7 back-to-back rounds to win the championship 3-2.

From being handed a defeat in upper bracket playoffs to winning the tournament with seven wins in a row, the Brazilian esports organization had a storybook-like comeback. Undoubtedly, it was one of the best Rainbow Six Seige finals in recent years.

Rainbow Six Siege Invitationals set a new record for concurrent viewers

This year’s Rainbox Six Seige Invitational tournament was one of the finest. It is not just a simple claim, as there are also numbers to back this fact. The renowned esports journalist Jack Lucky recently shared on his official X account how the tournament has broken its all-time viewership record with over 370,000 concurrent viewers.

It is definetly a great feat, but it wasn’t possible via a single livestream. The record-breaking numbers were achieved by adding up the viewers of multiple streams covering the Rainbow Six Siege Invitational 2024. Moreover, influencers also played a major role in the event’s viewership as the FPS legend-turned-streamer Shroud and the up-and-coming star Jynxzi were two of the key streamers who helped with the tournament’s viewership

The first Rainbow Six Invitational 2024 in Brazil was a great success. However, it will be intriguing to see how the reception will be when the country hosts another international esports tournament.