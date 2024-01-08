Ubisoft Remains Quiet Even as Rainbow Six Siege Suffers Server Outages for More Than a Week

Rainbow Six Siege has been facing a major server outage for days and fans haven’t seen any update on the matter, making them question if this is the end for the shooter. Bugs and server issues are nothing new for live-service games, especially for Ubisoft’s tactical competitive shooter. While the game goes through ups and downs from time onwards, this new issue is causing a lot of commotion.

Right after the new year, Ubisoft posted a message on their official Twitter handle stating they are aware of the persisting online services issues. This problem is causing connectivity issues in Rainbow Six Siege, and affecting the player base daily. Ever since their first message was shared on January 3, 2024, the connection problem hasn’t been solved yet and Ubisoft hasn’t given an update on this subject yet.

This connection issue is causing players to players to wait for hours to get a match queue, only to get disconnected randomly in Rainbow Six Siege. Furthermore, fans have also stated that they cannot rejoin a game after being disconnected and have faced abandon sanctions without being guilty of it. Following the updates made to the reputation system, abandonment of matches results in a negative reputation in the game and might even cause sanctions on communication and rewards.

For these persisting issues, Ubisoft is currently trending on Twitter and fans wonder why they are not giving any update. This isn’t the first time, Rainbow Six Siege is facing issues and even had an entire season (Operation Health) dedicated to fixes in the past. Seeing the state of the game in Year 8 Season 4, the game hasn’t reached a need for such measures.

However, the current problem has existed for almost a week and affects the player count as clock ticks. Compared to 2023, R6S has lost a considerable amount of players and continues to fall flat. If Ubisoft doesn’t fix its recent issues, it might be the end of the line for the live service as players give up on the franchise. However, Ubisoft mentioned having a 10-year plan for the title, which leaves only two years’ worth of content.

Fans wonder if this is the end of Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege player base has always been worried about the death of the shooter now and then. This can be blamed on the inconsistent performance of the franchise as it faces an increase and decrease of players frequently, which makes players wonder if it is performing well or not. With the arrival of the connection issue recently, it is taking more than expected time to fix it and Ubisoft hasn’t given an update on the matter.

As much as players have a love-hate relationship with R6S, none have quite lost hope in the franchise until now. Over time the shooter has faced major criticism for giving updates that fans have never asked for, as they wanted the game to be improved. However, in Year 8, the shooter took the right direction towards addressing the issues and gave valuable updates.

Looking at the player population data shared on Steam Charts, the shooter did manage to revive itself after July 2023 and kept on performing well consistently throughout the months.

Alas, the player count started declining in November 2023, as it marked the release of Operation Deep Freeze and the addition of a new Operator, Tubarao. Following the decline, R6S still managed to slowly pick itself up again by gaining the lost community. However, the latest issues concerning connectivity are causing players to lose trust in the game once again.

Many fans are speaking up about the existing server issues and asking what Ubisoft is doing about it. The community is mostly joking about the problem-solving capabilities of Ubisoft as they are constantly communicating on socials, except for sharing updates on the existing problem.

It has to be mentioned that all these problems started happening following the alleged data breach in late December 2023. It has been stated by Ubisoft that they will be thoroughly investigating the matter as it affects user privacy and internal matters. The slow progress in fixing the network issue may be happening because Ubisoft is facing a bigger problem within the company.