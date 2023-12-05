Red Bull F1 Celebrates the GTA 6 Trailer Drop With a Skit From Miami GP

Grand Theft Auto VI, also known as GTA 6 is creating a lot of waves across the world. Who knew this franchise’s influence was spread across even sports like basketball and F1? In fact, the current F1 world champions Red Bull couldn’t help themselves but celebrate this upcoming action-adventure title.

After a successful 2023 campaign, winning the driver’s and constructor’s championship, the Milton Keynes base is now busy completing some side quests. The F1 team recently dropped a skit video called “Grand Prix Auto – Miami” on Instagram to celebrate the trailer release for GTA 6.

The video starts with a Red Bull crew member getting a text message from team principal Chrisitan Horner to get to the track. The message and other UI in the videos looked similar to how players get mission objectives in GTA. Moreover, they also had the crew member walk like the in-game characters.

If these were not enough, the crew member also hijacked a police car to get to his destination. But the trailer name and the police car revealed that Red Bull had made this video back in May, during the Miami GP. After all, Rockstar Games drew inspiration for the iconic Vice City from Miami.

GTA 6 takes over the world of Sports

Formula 1 and Red Bull Racing aren’t the only sport that is talking about the newly released GTA 6 trailer. The National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Football League (NFL) are also losing their minds over this big reveal.

The Miami Heat fans were excited to see their home, the Kaseya Center, better known as the Heat Arena in the one-and-a-half-minute-long video from Rockstar Games. Moreover, the American superstar LeBron James also shared his excitement for the game on Twitter, now known as X.

Even the NFL didn’t shy away from hyping the upcoming GTA 6 with a customized poster featuring some of the big names from the sport. However, the poster took inspiration from the poster for 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V, also known as GTA V.

Still, everyone will have to hold their horses, as it was only “Trailer 1.” Rockstar Games will be releasing more trailers in the future. So, it would be interesting to see how everyone would react to what is about to come.