Will Rise Of The Ronin Have A Character Creator And Other FAQs About Team Ninja’s Latest RPG

Koei Tecmo’s Team Ninja is back at it again with another beautiful rendition of an Action RPG in Rise of the Ronin. Their previous successes like Nioh and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty have set the stage for this game. In Rise of the Ronin, players will get to create their custom characters and explore historical cities such as Yokohama and Kyoto while wielding weapons like Katanas and firearms from the Boshin War. Traversal will be even more fun with the use of horses, gliders, and grappling hooks.

The story is set in the Edo period depicting the Boshin War between the Tokugawa Shogunate and various other anti-shogunate factions. It is going to be the first major release for Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2024 and it is primed and ready for release next month on March 22nd. Rise of the Ronin will release exclusively for the PlayStation 5 and it is sure to delight Japanese history enthusiasts.

Will Rise of the Ronin Have A Character Creator?

The game does have a custom character creator and it supposedly comes with all the bells and whistles of a modern RPG. Furthermore, Rise of the Ronin will also have numerous customization options that are sure to make your hero stand out from the crowd.

Will Rise of the Ronin Come To The PC?

Rise of the Ronin will not come to PC anytime soon since it is going to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. We do not know if there are plans for the title to come to any other console but on release, it will only be available for the PS5. However, Team Ninja states that it will only be a console exclusive for the “foreseeable future.”

Is Rise Of The Ronin A Soulslike?

No, Rise of the Ronin is not a soulslike. In fact, it can be considered a hack-and-slash just like Ghost of Tsushima. However, players who have experienced Ghost of Tsushima know how challenging it was, and Rise of the Ronin will surely have an option to dial up the difficulty for interested players.

What Era is Rise of the Ronin Set In?

The Rise of the Ronin is set in the Edo period during the final days of the Tokugawa Shogunate. Players will be able to wield multiple weapons ranging from close to medium ranges perfectly encapsulating the hack-and-slash genre.

Will Rise of The Ronin Have a Multiplayer?

Rise of the Ronin will not have a multiplayer mode. However, up to 3 players can play an online co-op which will allow them to take on the story of the game together. Players will require an active PS Plus subscription to access the online mode.