Rise of the Ronin Was Criticized Heavily Because of “Poor Graphics,” Fans Claim No One Would Have Batted an Eye if It Were A From Soft or Nintendo Title

Rise of the Ronin is one of the big releases on PlayStation 5 in 2024. However, this upcoming action RPG has managed to get into some controversies even before reaching store shelves. PlayStation just released a short video of the gameplay, which has been widely criticized for its terrible graphics.

Most present-day games feature quite realistic visuals, and even the developers take special care to turn their titles into eye candy. In fact, fans expect some mind-blowing visuals, especially when it comes to PlayStation exclusives. However, after seeing how Rise of the Ronin didn’t meet the usual standard of graphics for a PlayStation exclusive, fans were quite unimpressed.

Not everyone has the same opinion about the game, as many liked Rise of the Ronin for not having realistic visuals. They praised the developers for focusing on the gameplay and combat rather than the visuals. Even Rino, known for sharing reviews and news of games, called out the hypocrisy that none would have complained if it was a Nintendo or FromSoftware title.

Graphics can never make or break a game

The quality of a game’s graphics is one of the features that can attract fans. However, it can never be the sole reason for a game’s success. After all, a video game can have great visuals, but gamers will get bored playing if it has a poor gameplay experience.

One of the great examples of how visuals don’t affect a game’s success is Starfield. It has some of the best graphics a gamer can ask for. However, many fans disliked it for the poor gameplay and lack of content. Meanwhile, older games like Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood are still loved by fans despite being inferior to what the current generation has to offer. Fans like them even after a decade due to plot, combat, character, and gameplay.

If studios want to make a good game, they should focus on developing a proper gameplay experience rather than a visual one. It would be intriguing to see if Rise of the Ronin’s gameplay will impress fans when it hits store shelves on March 22.