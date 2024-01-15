The Rise of Xbox, How Insiders Turned Conspiracy Theories and Console War to Gain Massive Popularity

The internet is full of conspiracy theories and trolls, which often don’t make sense. So most organizations usually try to avoid these theories and trolls. However, the American giants Xbox used these conspiracy theories to boost their popularity among fans.

Xbox and Microsoft have become some of the most trending topics on the internet in the past couple of years. These theories and trolls usually emerge from leaks, which could be embarrassing for a brand’s image. However, the American giants used these embarrassing moments to their advantage, as these were great marketing opportunities for them.

Some of Xbox’s most popular campaigns like the Xbox Mini Fridge and the $1 Game Pass have sprung from such wild fan theories and ideas. However, the man behind these successful ideas is the Senior Social Media Manager Stein. So, let’s look at how it all began for Xbox to capitalize on the conspiracy theories.

It all started with the Xbox Game Pass pricing leak

The X (Formerly Twitter) user DestinLegarie is well-known in the gaming journalism scene. He previously created a summer-long frenzy out of a conspiracy theory regarding the $1 Xbox Game Pass. The American giants didn’t let this dumb theory slip their hands and released a $1 Game Pass for a limited time.

The $1 Game Pass grabbed a lot of attention and a lot of fans gave the Xbox subscription a try. Many of them liked what they got and continued the subscription plan even when the deal ended. This cheap Game Pass helped the American giant so much that they brought it back many times.



Xbox also capitalized on the heated console war. A lot of console fans have been complaining online that “Xbox has no games” or “PS5 is better.” These are some embarrassing statements an organization can get from the community. However, they sprinkled some wholesomeness over these comments and turned them into great marketing.

Aside from this another great marketing campaign by Microsoft was the Xbox Mini Fridge. A lot of console fans were trolling the Xbox Series X for its bulky appearance, comparing it to a mini fridge. So Microsoft released a mini fridge themed after the Series X console. It has now become one of the most sold items at the local Target stores.

Stein and his team are continuing their marketing work. They have become a significant member of the Xbox community and have even got their community. Fans love to see what Stein and his team come up with.