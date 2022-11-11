God of War Ragnarok: All Chaos Flames and Sparks Locations

God of War Ragnarok has these chaos flames and sparks, which you can use to upgrade the Blades of Chaos fully.

First, you will need to find the Chaos flames by defeating certain enemies in certain areas. The Chaos Spark is located in certain game regions and unlocked through story mode. Let us explain how you will get them in the next section.

God of War Ragnarok: How to Get Chaos Flames and Chaos Sparks



Note: You will find Chaos Sparks throughout the story; just keep an eye out. For now, let us look at the Chaos Flame locations.

Chaos Flame Locations

You can find the first Chaos Flame by defeating the Dreki in Svartalfheim in The Quest for Tyr when you go to the Mines to rescue Tyr. You can find the second Chaos Flame by defeating the Forest Ancient in Vanaheim in the Reckoning mission. By defeating the Frost Phantom in Midgard in the quest The World of Fate, you can find the third Chaos Flame. In the mission, the Creatures of Prophecy, defeat the two Dreki to get the fourth Chaos Flame. The fifth Chaos Flame is found by defeating the Soul Eater in Muspelheim.

Now, let us take a look at how you can get the Chaos Sparks.

The first Chaos Spark is in Svartalfheim behind the Watchtower. There is a Draugr hole in which The Hateful will spawn, kill them, and you get the Spark. The second one is also in Svartalfheim. In the Applecore, after Atreus shoots the Hanging rocks, follow the wooden path and go left. Grapple over, and you will see a door on the right with another Draugr hole. The next one is in Alfheim, where an outcropping is shaped like a shrine towards the West of the Barrens. Beyond, there is a Draugr hole. In Vanaheim, after you complete the Crane puzzle, go to the northwest, cross the bridge and go under the waterfall where there is a Draugr hole. There is another Draugr at Northeast of the Lake of Nine. The last one is at Vanaheim Northeast of the Plains, which you can reach by boat.

These are all the Chaos Flames and Sparks, which you will use to upgrade the Blades of Chaos.

