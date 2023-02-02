The Witcher 3 gets a performance update (v4.01) on all platforms: Full patch notes
Danyal Arabi
|Published 02/02/2023
CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt recently received a performance patch. Nearing around 2 GB on the PC platform, the patch is primarily for fixing performance issues and bugs. From Screen Space Reflections to quest fixes, the developers have ironed out a few issues plaguing the game. Here are the complete patch notes to check what’s changed on each platform.
The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt v4.01 patch notes
Patch 4.01 for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is being rolled out on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. It improves the overall stability and performance of the game on next-gen consoles and PC, and brings various fixes to all platforms.
— The Witcher (@witchergame) February 2, 2023
— The Witcher (@witchergame) February 2, 2023
PC-SPECIFIC
- Fixed an issue where the Screen Space Reflections setting wasn’t working on PC despite being turned on. Players who had previously set their SSR setting to high may notice a performance impact.
- Added a new performance mode for ray-traced global illumination, which can be toggled by players with compatible hardware. It improves frame rate by prioritizing performance over range and precision.
CONSOLE-SPECIFIC
- Fixed an issue where consoles could create a higher amount of saves than their set limit, resulting in various issues with saving the game or user settings being reset.
- Improved Screen Space Reflections quality on next-gen consoles.
- Optimized ray-traced global illumination on next-gen consoles to improve the performance of Ray Tracing Mode.
QUESTS & GAMEPLAY – Available on all platforms
- Battle Preparations – Fixed an issue where it could be impossible to interact with Avallac’h during the objective “Let Avallac’h know everything’s ready.”
- Family Matters – Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash during the transition to Ciri’s Story: Out of the Shadows when speaking to the Bloody Baron.
- King’s Gambit – Fixed an issue where it could be impossible to participate in the fistfight with the second Vildkaarl due to an invisible obstacle.
- Wine Wars: Belgaard – Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 4.00, where the quest couldn’t be completed if the player destroyed one of the required monster nests during exploration.
- A Dangerous Game – The armor in Caesar’s room should now change its appearance when the Alternate Nilfgaardian Armor is turned on.
- Axii Puppet – Increased the health and damage dealt by the puppet.
- Adrenaline Rush mutation should now work according to its description.
- Various small fixes to quests and cutscenes.
LOCALIZATION – Available on all platforms
- Fixed various issues with Arabic localization.
- Added the localized versions of Orianna’s song “Lullaby of Woe” in Korean and Simplified Chinese.
- Adjusted Priscilla’s lip-sync animation to match her voice-over in Simplified Chinese during the song “The Wolven Storm”.
