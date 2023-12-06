Adin Ross Gifts Kick Co-owner Bijan a $500,000 Audemars Piguet Watch

Adin David Ross, one of the greatest live streamers in the industry is also one of the faces of the Kick live-streaming platform right now. Surprisingly, the streamer reached incredible heights on the platform in less than a year especially when considering that he had to join Kick only after getting banned on Twitch.

There have been multiple on-stream situations for Adin Ross that denoted that the streaming sensation was among the most-liked and trusted by the co-owners of Kick and Stake.com, Bijan Tehrani and Edward Craven. The initial clear sign was when Edward, aka Eddie, wanted Adin Ross to visit Kim Jong Un in North Korea on behalf of the company, and help them recover all the lost money during the North Korean cybercrime incident.

Thereafter, Adin Ross was given the power to choose, convince, and bring in popular and upcoming streamers to Kick before pitching contract deals with them. He is also in the business of promoting streamers and getting them on trending lists, for which he receives 20% of their revenue as promotional toll. Furthermore, Kick.com also went out of their way to gift Adin Ross a brand new Rolls Royce car for his birthday.

Now that Kick.com celebrated its first birthday on December 5, 2023, it was Adin’s turn to prove his allegiance to the company. Adin Ross made sure to meet both Bijan Tehrani and Edward Craven in person and presented Bijan with a stunning $500,000 Audemars Piguet watch. The streamer’s gift to Edward Craven might be the same but is yet to be revealed.

Adin Ross surprised Kick co-owner Bijan Tehrani with a brand new Audemars Piguet watch that is estimated to be worth around $500,000. Bijan was kind enough to show appreciation for the gift on his official Twitter page as he stated “Wow!! Adin Ross surprised us on Kick’s first bday with some fire (Audemars Piguet watch)”. This was expected of Adin Ross keeping in mind that Kick gave him the platform that made him what he is today.



To give a short synopsis about the watch manufacturer and to better understand its worth, Audemars Piguet is a Swiss manufacturer of luxury watches and clocks that are counted as a symbol of status owing to their rarity, reputation, and intricate designs. The company is given a bigger position when compared to other luxury watch bigshots including Rolex, and others due to its concentration on exclusivity and intricacy. Some of the notable models of the manufacturer like “Royal Oak Complication” could even take several years for dispatch and can cost up to $900.000.