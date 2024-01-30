Will Rocksteady Refund Players Who Are Currently Missing Out on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s Early Access?

When everyone wants a superhero the Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was set to be the perfect balance of anti-hero. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the action shooter to hit the shelves on February 2, so a lot of them paid extra for the deluxe edition to get early access on January 29.

However, the deluxe edition owners didn’t get what they were promised, as Rocksteady was forced to pull down the game soon after rolling out the early access. So, a lot of them are now wondering if they will get a refund for the time lost. after all, a majority of gamers bought the deluxe edition to play the title early.

It is very unlikely for the British game studio to refund the deluxe editions. However, they might compensate the early access owners in some other manner, like giving them premium skins or other exciting in-game content.

What happened to Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’s early access?

The Suicide Squad game was available for early access on Monday in the United States and the countries in the Oceania. However, Rocksteady Games had to pull down the game after an hour of releasing it on early access because of a major bug affecting general gameplay.

A lot of fans complained about a bug that auto-completed the entire game after the initial login. The studio soon began performing maintenance and announced that the game would be unavailable for hours.

Will Rocksteady resume early access in the future?

The British developers quickly jumped into bigfixing mode soon fter being informed about the auto-completion bug. After hours of maintenance, Rocksteady took to their official X (formerly Twitter) page to announce they had identified the problem that was affecting the players.

Rocksteady Studios is currently testing a fix for the game and implement it soon. So, fans would get early access to the game again in a few hours despite losing some due to this bug.

Does Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League require an offline mode?

A lot of fans have been asking the British developers to introduce an offline mode since they revealed the Suicide Squad gameplay with one. However, there has been an increase in these demands since the game was taken down for the login bug.

It is common for live-service games to be unplayable for hours due to running into bugs. So, having an offline mode lets fans enjoy the game even when there are issues with the online servers. Moreover, there are also fans who would want a smooth single-player experience.