Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed to 2024

Unfortunate news awaits DC fans as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed. Initially expected in 2022, the game has been plagued by delays since its announcement. Despite a bunch of gameplay reveals, the game was initially delayed to May 26, 2023. A second delay announcement has now been made with the new release date set for February 2, 2024. After the lukewarm reception of Gotham Knights, the delay is a bit of a damper for fans. Here’s a statement by the developers explaining the decision.

Rocksteady reveals new February 2024 release date for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

A new statement by Rocksteady regarding the delay reads:

“Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will now launch on 02-02-24. We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players. Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience, and understanding. There is much more to share in the months ahead and we look forward to seeing you in metropolis next year.”

The delay was announced just a month and a half before the previous release date. A bunch of other details regarding the game were confirmed recently thanks to an FAQ posted by the developers. One of the most controversial design choices was the always-online condition to play. For a mainly single-player game, fans were upset to learn of the need for a constant internet connection. The game will be current-gen only, leaving behind the PS4, and Xbox One.

On the technical side, the game can be played with up to four players in online co-op. It is also possible to play the entire campaign solo, or even as one character. The game will also target 60 fps on consoles, with the PC port support varying resolutions and framerates.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is also the last game to feature the late Kevin Conroy as Batman. The iconic voice of the Caped Crusader, Conroy passed away in November 2022, leaving behind this game as his last appearance as Batman.