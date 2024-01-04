Will the Rumored Switch 2 Be a Simple Refresh or Usher In the Next Generation for Nintendo?

Nintendo Switch 2 is possibly the most-anticipated console in the world. Although there have been rumors about it previously, we are yet to get confirmed news from an official source. Still, industry insiders recently claimed that the much-awaited Switch 2 might be announced in March 2024.

Since the name ‘Switch 2’ popped up on the internet, the community has been divided about whether it would be a slight upgrade or a complete successor to the original Switch. A section of fans believes it to be a mid-gen refresh like the PS5 and the rumored PS5 Pro. However, others believe the upcoming Nintendo console will usher in the next generation.

The rumors about the Switch 2 being a next-gen console began when leaks suggested that it was using Nvidia’s T239 SoC Orin, while the current Switch uses the T210 SoC Tegra X1. According to Tom’s Hardware, Orin is far superior to the Tegra X1, as it features Cortex-A78AE cores and LPDDR5 support and complements the GA10B (Amphere) GPU.

However, recently, the narrative seems to have changed as many believe the Orin isn’t that much of a significant upgrade. Moreover, considering how the current Switch struggles to run graphically intensive games, fans believe even a slight upgrade and maybe support for 4k will make it a hot seller in today’s market. Hence, people began referring to the upcoming model as a mid-gen refresh, and the rumors grew stronger when VGS reported on an industry insider who claimed, “The next system is also likely to be an iteration rather than a revolution. Nintendo might add some bells and whistles to the device, but it will be similar to the current Switch.”

Everything we know about the rumored Nintendo Switch 2

Switch 2 is yet to be officially unveiled by Nintendo, but we could look at everything we know so far from leaks and rumors. The development of this much-awaited hybrid console is underway and it could be officially announced as early as March 2024. Moreover, sources have reported that first-party Nintendo game developers already have access to a Switch 2 dev kit, which makes research and development for the upcoming console much more accessible.

While rumors claimed the Japanese behemoth would be improving the hardware with Switch 2, they might end up cutting costs from other areas. This rumored console might feature an LCD screen rather than an OLED. This console might also not be as powerful as the Xbox Series X/S or PS5 but would use DLSS to upscale games to run smoothly even with underpowered technology. However, while switching back to an LCD screen doesn’t make sense after the success of OLED screens, we believe it would still take some years before handhelds are as powerful as full-fledged consoles.

As for the Switch 2’s cost, it is rumored to come with a price tag of $499 and $400 for a digital-only version. It has also been said that the present Switch games would be compatible with the successor console. The current lineup for Nintendo exclusive titles is very thin, as most of them are remakes and spin-offs. However, the Japanese giants are possibly holding back new games for the release of Switch 2.