“She dm’d me” – Valkyrae hints at a possible Madison Beer collaboration

The YouTube streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter recently revealed pop star-turned-streamer Madison Beer texted her on Instagram. The former further hinted at a possible collaboration with Beer in the future.

Madison Beer needs no introduction, as she is a fam American singer who became famous for her musical talent. But the 24-year-old surprised the internet when she joined Twitch as a streamer. Already she has collaborated with one of the big names on Twitch, Felix “xQc” Lengyel.

But after the collaboration with xQc, there are some sparks about her live streaming with Valkyrae. The “YouTube Queen” shared on a live stream that Beer followed her on Instagram and later also sent her a direct message. She further claimed it to be a memorable moment for her.

“She actually did follow me. And, she dm’d me, which made me [happy]. I had a little moment”

Why did Madison Beer text Valkyrae on Instagram?

On a recent stream, a fan questioned Valkyrae about collaborating with the pop star-turned-streamer Madison Beer. So, Rae revealed that she has been following the 24-year-old singing sensation for a long time. The “YouTuber Queen” started fangirling over the pop star on her live stream.

“You guys don’t understand. I’m such a fan of Madison Beer, I’ve been following her for like 15 years. I’ve been following her on Instagram for such a long time. I saw her blew up uh with Justin Bieber. Like I always thought she was like the most beautiful girl in the world.

Rae then shared that being her fan, she was excited to know that Madison Beer started streaming. So she watched her live streams, but it made her realize that the 24-year-old needs some guidance on this platform. Valkyrae took it upon herself to help Beer with streaming.

“She just started streaming on Twitch, so I was watching and this girl doesn’t have any mods. There are people posting copy pastas of straight up d*ck in her chat. And she was playing the game audio from her phone. She was playing Fall Guys and I was like girl you need help.”

if you need help/advice for future streams lemme know<3

— RAE (@Valkyrae) June 14, 2023

The “YouTube Queen” later replied to one of Madison Beer’s tweets of her going live on Twitch. There the former offered to help Beer with any of her future live streams. This eventually led to the American singer connecting with Valkyrae on Instagram.

It would be interesting to see whether Valkyrae soon collaborates with Madison Beer on a live stream.