Madison Beer, a famous singer, also recently became a live streamer. Although most of her fans admire her, a few post negative comments about her. In her latest Instagram post, she received a body shaming comment, but Madison was quick to give the person a taste of their own medicine.

Madison Beer started as a viral singer with an Instagram page with 37 million followers. She also started her career as a streamer just a month back and has achieved almost 500k followers in just a month.

Every celebrity always has people anxious to post negative comments about them. Madison Beer had to face a similar situation in her latest Instagram post but she was quick to slam him back. Let’s see what the commenter said and how Madison handled the situation.

Madison Beer slams a commenter for body-shaming her

Madison Beer posted a wonderful photo of hers on Instagram recently. Millions loved the post, but a commenter decided to body-shame her in the comments.

The commenter stated on Instagram that he had noticed that her legs and arms were getting fatter. He also instructs her to do cardio, telling her that men only love skinny girls. He says Madison’s face is perfect, but he loves thin-waisted girls.

Madison made sure he tasted his medicine and replied, stating she would not touch him with a ten-foot pole even if he paid her a million dollars. The commenter did not stop and posted several Instagram stories to answer her statement.

The commenter’s stories stated that he was very depressed. He adds to the story that he is bipolar and highly depressed and says his biggest crush, i.e., Madison Beer, broke his heart. He also wrote that he has been supporting her, although Madison’s songs were not that good, and he believed she was a good human being. The commenter tells Madison that she is not supposed to talk to a fan like that and that she made him extremely sad.

The commenter’s final response was a screenshot with multiple messages calling Madison wifey and crush. The screenshot also had a message stating there was no way she had commented something so rude. This body-shaming situation attracted people’s attention, and here is how they responded.

