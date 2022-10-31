Gaming news source Nibel has shut down their Twitter account

After a decade of video games coverage, Nibel has taken themselves off social media entirely. The user’s Twitter account, @Nibellion, and Patreon are now defunct. In a statement released on Patreon today, the user shared their motivations for quitting. Twitter’s new management, lack of revenue streams, and a general desire to spend time elsewhere were the motivating factors behind the move. Much to the dismay of fans, all of their past tweets are now completely inaccessible. The user’s Twitter account had amassed a following of 450,000 people, with many upset to see the user quit social media. Here’s what Nibel had to say in their final statement.

Nibel cites Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover as a contributing factor to their quitting the platform

he briefly mentioned it in his Patreon shut down message so it could’ve been a factor pic.twitter.com/Xke3iwFs7I — George Yang (@Yinyangfooey) October 31, 2022

In a lengthy final post on Patreon, Nibel stated their reasons for quitting social media. Other than the desire to spend their time elsewhere, they stated that Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter was a driving force. Among other controversial changes, the Tesla CEO’s plans to charge 20$ a month for “blue tick” verification may have rubbed them the wrong way. Quoting that they don’t trust Musk and his “seemingly infinite immaturity,” Nibel has locked their account. None of their tweets and posts can be accessed, and their Patreon has been disabled too.

“I have miscalculated the value of my Twitter activity and realize that it is nothing worth supporting by itself for the vast majority of people. It is not me who is popular, but it is that work that is useful. It is not valuable by itself, but a comfortable timesaver, and I get that now. I was unable to create a reliable revenue stream, but I’m still happy I gave it a shot. And I want to thank everybody on here who gave me a shot as well. I’ll look into refunds for recent payments, have already deactivated the billing, and will likely close this page this week. The Discord server is obviously not coming either. It is what it is.”

With this, Nibel has drawn the shutters on his role as a news source. Since joining Twitter in 2012, the user has been the first to break news and generally offer succinct information to his user base. Believing that Twitter will eventually die a slow death, Nibel has decided to skip the wait, departing for the platform today.