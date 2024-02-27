Do You Need to Play Final Fantasy Remake Before Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Other FAQs About Square Enix’s Upcoming RPG?

The most anticipated game to be released in the first quarter of 2024 is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which will hit shelves in a few days. The game has received high praise from critics who claimed it to be an excellent experience overall, with the story being their favorite part.

Final Fantasy titles have been known for having some great plots. According to the critics, this is also the case for the upcoming FF7 Rebirth. However, there have been questions about whether fans need to play the 2020-released Final Fantasy 7 Remake before the new title.



Do you need to play Final Fantasy Remake before Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the sequel to the 2020-released Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Moreover, these two games are remakes of the 1992-released RPG Final Fantasy 7. Hence, fans will have to play the 2020-released title to properly comprehend the events in the upcoming FF7 Rebirth.

When Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Releasing?

With so much hype around Final Fantasy 7, fans are getting eager to get their hands on the game. However, they will have to wait till February 29, which is when the game will release on PlayStation 5. In the meantime, they can pre-order the game from the PlayStation Store or the Square Enix Store.

Will Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Come to the PC and Xbox?

For now, only those with a PlayStation 5 console will be able to enjoy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. This upcoming title will be exclusively released for the latest Sony console. In fact, Square Enix did the same with FF7 Remake, releasing it as a limited-time exclusive for PlayStation 4. Thus, like the 2020-released Remake, the upcoming Rebirth should be available on PC at some point in the future.However, Xbox users might not be so lucky as Sony rarely ports their games over to the green side.



Who is the protagonist in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Since Rebirth is the sequel to the 2020-released Remake, the protagonist will once again be Cloud Strife. He is an ex-first-class soldier who turned into a mercenary after moving to Midgar. There, he comes across Shinra after taking a job with Avalanche upon his childhood friend Tifa’s request. Cloud then sets on a destiny-defying journey to seek the truth of their world.

Is Tifa Lockhart married in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Tifa Lockhart has been one of the most beloved female characters in the Final Fantasy franchise. Some fans wondered if she is married to Barret in the upcoming FF7 Rebirth, as she works with him at the Seventh Heaven. However, he is nothing more than her boss and treats her like a younger sister.



The original and the remake hinted at Tifa and Cloud having some romantic feelings for one another, but they never officially dated. However, Cloud might get to date one of the in-game characters, including Tifa, if the game has a dating mechanic. Whether they will tie the knot in the upcoming game is still unknown.

