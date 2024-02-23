Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Details: FAQs About the Upcoming RPG

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is still a few days away from its official release but has already taken over the internet. While fans are eagerly waiting for the release, critics have already got their hands on it. And they are showering the title with praise.

This title is an action RPG, where the gameplay heavily focuses on real-time action with strategic and role-playing elements. Square Enix began developing the game even before the release of the previous installment, Final Fantasy 7 Remake. This game is the second installment of the trilogy, which remakes the 1997 PlayStation classic, Final Fantasy 7.

When will Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth be released?

Critics have already got their hands on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth for reviewing it. After seeing their high praises of the game, fans are going crazy about how much they want to play it. They won’t have to wait long, as the game will be available on the shelves from February 29, 2024. Fans can visit the PlayStation Store or the Square Enix Store to buy the game.

When Will Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth come to PC?

Square Enix will be releasing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth as a limited-time PlayStation 5 exclusive. They have plans to release itr for PC, but that won’t be happening anytime soon. The other installment in the franchise, Final Fantasy 16, is also yet to be released on Windows. So, PC users might have to wait a few years before they get to play this critically acclaimed action RPG.

How Does Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth tie into the Final Fantasy universe?

Rebirth is part of the planned trilogy remake of the original Final Fantasy 7 that was released in 1997. This upcoming game picks up from where the 2020-released Final Fantasy 7 Remake left. The game would continue the story of mercenary Cloud Strife, who is part of the Cloud Strif eco-terrorist AVALANCHE group to prevent megacorporation Shinra from using the planet’s life essence as an energy source.

Does Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth have turn-based combat?

What makes the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy stand out from the rest of the action ROG is its unique gameplay mechanics. While most games in this genre get rid of the turned-base system, Square Enix found a way to keep the element alive. Rebirth would be a hack-and-slash with a turn-based system.

How many chapters are there in FF7 Rebirth?

The new Final Fantasy game would take fans at least 40-45 hours to complete the main story, which is standard time for most AAA games. Moreover, the main story will be divided into 14 chapters, which is 4 less than the number of chapters in Final Fantasy 7 remake. The game also has a lot of exciting side quests. So, those who want to 100 percent the game should be spending over 100 hours to do so.

If Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth receives a positive response from fans, similar to what critics claimed, then there is no denying that it could be a worthy candidate for 2024’s Game of the Year (GOTY).